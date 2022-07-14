Frisco Family Services, in its ongoing commitment to best serve our local neighbors in crisis, will host a Summer Community-wide Food Drive Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Frisco Family Services Market., 9085 Dogwood St.
“As Frisco’s only community-based food source, we’re asking everyone — families, organizations, and civic groups to add us to their grocery list,” said Nicole Bursey, Executive Director, Frisco Family Services. “By working together to keep the shelves stocked, we can all ensure that no one in the Frisco and Frisco ISD goes hungry.”
Held twice a year, in the summer and again in the fall, this FeedFrisco Food Drive arrives on the heels of an economy that is still reeling from the effects of a pandemic as well as nationwide increases in housing, gasoline and energy costs.
“Right here at home, we’re seeing this often-hidden need reflected by a 19% increase in families seeking emergency assistance from July 2021 through May 2022 over the same period a year earlier,” said Bursey. Similarly, she adds, “we are currently midway through our nine-week Summer Lunch Program and have already seen a 39% increase in the number of lunches provided each day."
Anyone seeking an immediate and lasting impact on our local community is asked to bring donations to the Frisco Family Services Market, 9085 Dogwood St., Frisco. Staff and volunteers will be available curbside to assist.
“The Frisco Family Services Market is one of our most utilized services," Bursey said. "Thanks to the support of this community, last year alone, TOGETHER, we provided for more than 582,000 meals to our local neighbors in crisis."
