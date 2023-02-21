FC Dallas’ 28th season in Major League Soccer will feature an exciting slate of new menu items, partners and more. Here’s what’s new for FC Dallas fans in 2023.
NO BLACKOUTS, MORE PROGRAMMING, MORE ACCESS
Every FC Dallas match will now air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV with no blackouts. There’s also a deep library of complimentary, on-demand FC Dallas programming which can be accessed by visiting the FC Dallas Club Room at apple.co/FCDallas. MLS Season Pass is complimentary for FC Dallas Season Ticket Members who receive one subscription per membership account. MLS Season Pass subscriptions start as low as $12.99 or $79 for the season.
FC DALLAS APP
The newly redesigned FC Dallas App is better than ever with exclusive content, app-only discounts, games and all FC Dallas English language radio broadcasts featuring the voices of FC Dallas, Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis. The app can be downloaded everywhere apps are available.
SIX MORE DRONE SHOWS
Drone shows are back in a big way in 2023 from choreographed light shows featuring a Marvel Comics theme to a Top Gun-style exhibition. Six matches will feature the popular postgame drone shows that debuted in 2022:
- March 4 vs LA Galaxy – 80’s Night
- April 15 vs Real Salt Lake – Dino Night
- June 3 vs Nashville SC – Y’all Means All: Peace & Love
- July 1 vs LAFC – Military Appreciation
- Aug. 26 vs Austin FC – Star Wars Night
- Sept. 23 vs Columbus Crew – Kick Childhood Cancer + Superhero Night
Get the best seat in Toyota Stadium for these exciting postgame shows with our Drone Show Package.
EVERYTHING IS BIGGER IN TEXAS, ESPECIALLY THE FOOD
From the Monster Taco and Birria Grilled Cheese to Texas Caviar and Elote on a Stick, fans attending matches at Toyota Stadium will have a wonderful variety of food options to enjoy. The Everything’s Bigger in Texas Stand will replace the 3 More Points Stand on the southwest concourse of the stadium. In addition to the Monster Taco, this stand will offer the new and incredible Double Stacked Quesadilla which features four 12” chipotle tortillas infused together with a blend of Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, stuffed with sautéed peppers and onions, a half-pound of adobo chicken or a half-pound of adobo steak, served with fire roasted salsa. See more of these incredible new menu items here.
A REFRESHING WAY TO ENJOY THE MATCH
FC Dallas fans at Toyota Stadium will have a new way to stay refreshed as Coca-Cola is now the club’s official carbonated beverage and bottled water partner. Products such as Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta as well as Smartwater, Topo Chico and Dasani waters will be available throughout the stadium.
NEW JERSEYS ON DISPLAY
FC Dallas has two new front-of-jersey partners beginning in 2023: Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center were recently announced as the organization’s new healthcare partners. Children’s Health is on FC Dallas’ Crescendo kit while UT Southwestern Medical Center is featured on FCD’s new Burn Baby Burn kit. Fans will see a heavy dose of both kits at Toyota Stadium in 2023 as they will be showcased equally throughout the season with FC Dallas wearing the Crescendo kit nine times during the 2023 regular season. The Burn Baby Burn kit will be worn eight times at Toyota Stadium beginning with the 2023 season opener against Minnesota United FC.
PARKING
Parking at Toyota Stadium for FC Dallas matches is just $20 for the Corolla Red lots and Sienna Blue lots. The Highlander Green lots are only $10. FC Dallas Season Ticket Members receive complimentary parking.
CONTINUING CASHLESS
From parking to merchandise and concessions purchases, transactions throughout Toyota Stadium will remain cashless in 2023. Toyota Stadium accepts all credit and debit cards as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay.
2023 SEASON OPENER
FC Dallas kicks off the 2023 MLS regular season at home against Minnesota United FC on February 25 at 7:30PM CT in a match presented by UT Southwestern Medical Center (Tickets, MLS Season Pass).
THE BEST WAY TO EXPERIENCE FC DALLAS SOCCER
From All-You-Can-Eat seats to exclusive club access, the best way to experience FC Dallas soccer is in person. Limited tickets to the 2023 home opener are available at FCDallasTickets.com. Full season memberships which offer a variety of exclusive benefits such as free parking, stadium discounts and more are also available at FCDMembership.com.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.