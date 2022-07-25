A Frisco park that aims to encourage fitness is on the road to being open to the community.
Cannaday Recreation Area is expected to open sometime this summer, Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Coates said in a July 11 interview with the Frisco Enterprise.
The park is set to be inclusive to all ages and will include a fitness space for seniors as well as for children. The setting is fitting as the park is located near an elementary school.
“And so with this one especially being adjacent to the school, one of the things that we had thought was ‘Well, we know that kids love their electronics and that’s fine, but as we’re trying to get the community at large and also these kids to really come out and explore in different ways, instead of just putting a traditional playground out there, we asked ourselves ‘what do we do that’s different?’” Coates said.
As a result, the park has a fitness playground component to it.
“It is definitely focused on fitness,” Coates said. “It does incorporate a lot of different things. There’s a lot of different components to it as far as concrete, some of the things are made out of pipes, some of them are made out of traditional playground equipment, so it’s a really interesting mix. It’s also quite colorful, so if you haven’t been by there, I would say the dominant color on this one is really orange.”
The project is part of a “reinvestment” effort on the park. Coates said every year, a team walks every playground in the city to rate them and give them a rubric-based score. The method is how the department determines which parks need reinvesting.
“One of the things we’ve tried to do anytime we reinvest in a park is we try to look at who our neighbors are, and of course this one is adjacent to a school, and we try to really look at the parks within our system, mainly within the quadrant of the city that we’re working on,” Coates said. “And so what we’re trying not to do is we’re trying not do the same plug-and-play or duplicate playgrounds.”
She added that the goal is to establish playgrounds that encourage people from other neighborhoods to come and experience.
“Because what we found, even with the community garden — which of course is not a playground — is that when you’re able to entice people to come out from different neighborhoods and really interact with each other, the ability of the community to really continue to be so strong and to really have that Frisco fabric of connectivity is really important,” she said.
The area is located at 9800 Sean Drive.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.