North Frisco roadways.png
Map courtesy of city of Frisco

As development moves northward for Frisco, the city is planning to invest over $201 million in road projects in the northern corridor, according to a flyer shared by the city in February.  

Here’s a rundown of the road projects on Frisco’s docket and where they stand today.  

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments