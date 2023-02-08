As development moves northward for Frisco, the city is planning to invest over $201 million in road projects in the northern corridor, according to a flyer shared by the city in February.
Here’s a rundown of the road projects on Frisco’s docket and where they stand today.
1. Fields Parkway
Construction on Fields Parkway from FM 423 to Teel Parkway kicked off in January of 2023 and is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2024. The project entails constructing 3.6 miles of a four-lane divided roadway and has an estimated cost of $15.25 million for Frisco.
2. Fields Parkway (west)
Construction on Fields Parkway from Teel Parkway to Dallas Parkway began in July of 2022 and is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2024. According to the city’s Capital Improvement Projects map, the project entails constructing a four-lane divided roadway from Teel Parkway to Legacy Drive and a six-lane divided roadway from Legacy Drive to Dallas Parkway. The estimated cost is about $35 million.
3. Panther Creek Parkway
Work on Panther Creek Parkway from west of Legacy Drive to Dallas Parkway kicked off in November 2022 and is expected to wrap up in the fourth quarter of 2023. The project entails widening a four-lane roadway to six lanes and is estimated to cost $5.9 million.
4. Legacy Drive
Construction on Legacy Drive from Panther Creek Parkway to PGA Parkway began in July 2022 and is slated to wrap up in the first quarter of 2024. The project entails constructing a six-lane divided roadway over 11.7 miles and is estimated to cost $44.9 million.
5. Dallas North Tollway widening
Work is underway to reconstruct over 18 miles of the Dallas North Tollway main lanes between State Highway 121 and US 380 in order to expand the tollway to eight lanes. Work began on the project in August 2022 and is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2025. The total project cost is estimated to be $127 million, but the cost to Frisco is an estimated $9.6 million. This project is under the purview of the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA).
6. Dallas Parkway
The city plans to construct additional lanes on the northbound and southbound frontage roads of Dallas Parkway between Panther Creek Parkway and PGA Parkway. The project is slated to kick off in the second quarter of 2024 and to be complete in the third quarter of 2025. The estimated project cost is $8 million.
7. Frisco Street
Work to construct a four lane divided roadway for Frisco Street between Cobb Hill Drive and Panther Creek Parkway is slated to begin in the third quarter of 2023 and to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2024. The estimated project cost is $5.7 million.
8. Panther Creek Parkway
The city plans to construct a six-lane divided roadway for Panther Creek Parkway from Dallas Parkway to Preston Road. Construction is expected to begin in June 2023 and to be complete in the second quarter of 2025. The estimated cost of the project is $37.6 million.
9. Fields Parkway (east)
Work to construct a six-lane divided roadway for Fields Parkway between Dallas Parkway and Panther Creek Parkway is slated to begin in the third quarter of 2023 and to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2024. The estimated project cost is $13.5 million.
10. Frisco Street (North)
Work to construct a two-lane roadway for Frisco Street from Fields Parkway to PGA Parkway is slated to begin in the third quarter of 2023 and to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2024. The estimated project cost is $26.5 million.
