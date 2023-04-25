On a Monday afternoon in Frisco, the television screens posted at the PGA of America Headquarters paged through roughly 86 years of history.
In just under four minutes, the screens displayed the lengthy history of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship from the home base of the future of golf.
Just months after the PGA of America celebrated the opening of its new Frisco headquarters, PGA Frisco is gearing up to host its first major championship, which will welcome spectators, volunteers and players May 24-28.
The first-time run at PGA Frisco will bring about multiple new experiences for attendees, starting with the first steps into the site.
“We’re entering everybody in through the Monument Realty PGA district, which will be like going into Disney World down Main Street, USA,” Championship Director Jason Mengel said. “And then once you’re out there, the dance floor’s going to be activated, and then of course you’ll get out on the golf course, and I’m really excited to hear feedback from our patrons who have been out there about how undulating the property is, which isn’t the norm in this part of Texas.”
Mengel added that there will be complimentary access to bottled water for everybody on site in light of summer temperatures.
“We do have a limited amount of remaining tickets, hospitality and Pro-Am opportunities available,” Mengel said. “One interesting thing that we’re able to do here with the myriad of events we have in the future is if you are a volunteer or a ticket holder or a corporate client for this event, you get priority access to our championships in the future, including the 2025 KPMG women’s championship and the 2027 PGA Championship.”
The May championship will also include activation from KitchenAid, including the KitchenAid Fairway Club located behind the 9th green.
“If you walk into the Fairway Club, it’s like a culinary experience. It’s a dream if you’re in there, because we have stations where we have all our small appliances, and you can watch demonstrations or you can actually jump in and participate in them, you know, use the products, see how you like them.”
The KitchenAid Fairway Club will also include smoothies, espresso, a space highlighting kitchen design and a demonstration kitchen. The space will feature a variety of chefs, including chefs from local stops Asian Mint, Kinzo and Earnest B's BBQ. The weekend will also feature celebrity chefs Andrew Zimmern and Scott Conant, as well as HGTV personality Jasmine Roth.
The anticipation continues to build, and that includes for defending KitchenAid Senior PGA Champion Steven Alker, who won the trophy in 2022. On Monday, Alker played a practice round on the Fields Ranch East course alongside Paul Earnest, PGA director of golf and operations at Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco.
“What (course architect Gil Hanse) has done with the golf course, you know you're going to get wind out here, you know there's going to be variables, and he's done a great job of giving yourself enough room off the tee, not too much going on around the greens,” Alker said. “It's not going to be crazy. It's very, very fair, and I think the best compliment I can give the golf course is that the more holes I played, the more I enjoyed it, and that's a sign of a good golf course.”
The event gave Alker a chance to see the new home of the PGA of America in Frisco, a facility that includes a golf Professional Development Center that features a large bunker, chipping and putting areas as well as indoor/outdoor hitting bays as well as instructional technology. The educational spaces are for training, certifying and developing PGA members.
“You've got everything here, right on one campus,” Alker said. “I have never seen anything like that before playing golf, and I've been around the world. Number one. You can't beat it for what's here. I love the community and public involvement that is here, as well, with the short nine-hole course, the restaurants, the TV, the putting greens. It's a nice added fixture to the facility, which is great. That's what it's all about, right? Just bringing in the community and the public being part of it. It's great.”
