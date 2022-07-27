Frisco ISD

Frisco Independent School District has announced its policy for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under current income eligibility guidelines. This school year, students who qualify for reduced price meals will receive meals at no cost. In order to receive the meal free of charge, the purchase must meet the reimbursable meal requirement: Frisco ISD offers five meal components: meat/meat alternate, grains, milk, fruit, and vegetable. The minimum number of components required is three for a well-balanced, reimbursable meal. A reimbursable meal must include the selection of at least one fruit or one vegetable. Students who select fewer than three components, or who do not choose a fruit or vegetable will be charged for their selections based on a la carte prices. This applies to both breakfast and lunch. 

Effective July 25, the letter to the household will be available online at friscocafe.org. This letter provides information about eligibility benefits and any action that households need to take to apply for these benefits. Paper applications may be downloaded at friscocafe.org or picked up at your student’s campus. We encourage you to submit your application online at www.friscocafe.org for faster processing.

