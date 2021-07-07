Halfway through 2021, Frisco mobility projects are on the road to reality.
A current look at the city’s capital improvement projects dashboard shows a variety of road construction projects at various stages across the city. While some are currently underway, like a Coit Road widening, others are still in the design phase, like road extensions in Frisco’s northern sector.
Here are four Frisco roads slated for development and where those projects stand now, according to a July report from the city of Frisco.
Legacy Drive
Frisco is looking to expand Legacy Drive from four to six lanes between Warren Parkway and State Highway 121 and to reconstruct the existing lanes in an $18.2 million project. The project also involves widening Town and Country Boulevard from Legacy Drive to 1,400 feet west to increase intersection capacity and for future bike lanes. The city of Frisco confirmed the project broke ground on Tuesday.
A city webpage dedicated to the project has said starting Tuesday, the contractor would begin constructing temporary pavement for three southbound lanes during phase 1. In addition, temporary traffic signals will begin to be constructed on Legacy Drive intersections with Town and Country Boulevard, Country Club Boulevard and Stonebriar Drive.
Paving of the temporary lane is expected to happen the week of July 19, and temporary traffic signal construction is projected to be completed by mid-August.
Engineering Services Director Paul Knippel told Frisco City Council members on Tuesday that inquiries about the project schedule would be directed to the webpage, friscotexas.gov/legacy. The webpage will provide weekly updates and a look ahead, Knippel said.
In addition, the city is in the design process to extend Legacy Drive from Panther Creek Parkway up north to PGA Parkway as a six-lane roadway.
“This is the final segment of Legacy Drive, which will allow for continuous north/south travel across the city limits,” the city report states.
Design for that portion of Legacy Drive is 30% complete, and the project is set at $32 million. The project includes a water and sewer line.
Coit Road
The city is putting $7.2 million toward widening Coat from four to six lanes between State Highway 121 and Main Street. Construction is currently focused on bridge widening near Lyndhurst Drive and on median illumination and irrigation, the city report states. Bridge piers and caps have been formed and poured, and pavement panel replacement work, which started the previous month, is expected to continue into this month.
The stretch of Coit from Main Street to Buckeye Drive is expected to widen from four to six lanes, and design for the project is 90% complete. The project is valued at $5.9 million.
Hillcrest Road
Frisco is looking to expand Hillcrest Road from Panther Creek Parkway to PGA Parkway in a $4.8 million project that will add two southbound lanes from Santiago Road to Aragon Lane and from Alviria Drive to PGA Parkway. Design for the project is 90% complete.
“Once built, Hillcrest Road will be a complete four-lane divided thoroughfare from Panther Creek Parkway to PGA Parkway,” the city report states.
Frisco Street
Design plans are 60% complete for an extension of Frisco Street from Cobb Hill Drive to Panther Creek Parkway. The $6.3 million project will result in a half mile of four-lane divided roadway with a six-lane ultimate buildout footprint, the report stated. The project also includes 2,700 feet of a waterline and a traffic signal at the intersection of Frisco Street and Panther Creek Parkway. Meanwhile, a $39 million project to create six lanes of Panther Creek Parkway from the Dallas North Tollway to Preston Road is in the design stage, according to the city’s capital improvement projects dashboard. In January, Brodigan said the Panther Creek Parkway project, which involves building one bridge over a railroad and another over Panther Creek, would likely start in late 2021.
