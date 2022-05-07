As Frisco cruises through 2022,many of its mobility projects are on the road to reality.
A current look at the city’s capital improvement projects dashboard shows a variety of road construction projects at various stages across the city.
Here is a look at three major road projects in Frisco and where they stand today.
Legacy Drive
Work to reconstruct Legacy Drive and expand it from four to six lanes between State Highway 121 and Warren Parkway continues. According to a public works report submitted to the city on Tuesday, Phase 1 paving for the project is 95% complete. Current work includes paving remaining right turn lanes and parkway irrigation repair, according to the report.
Work on the road is expected to extend into 2023, according to the city’s Capital Improvements Projects dashboard.
Town & Country Boulevard
Traffic is expected to switch to new eastbound lanes on Town and Country Boulevard in early May as work continues on a project to add two eastbound lanes, reconstruct the westbound lanes and to add bike lanes.
After the switch is made, the contractor is expected to begin reconstruction on the road's westbound lanes.
The project extends from Spring Creek Parkway to west of Legacy Drive and is expected to be complete sometime during 2022.
Coit Road
Coit Road is undergoing work at multiple spots, but one project is soon to be complete.
A widening project from State Highway 121 to Main Street is 99% complete, and it is slated to be “substantially complete” by early May.
The road is also on schedule for construction work from Main Street to Buckeye Drive. The project consists of widening the road from four to six lanes.
“The contractor has set reinforcing steel and has begun paving the new northbound lane,” the public works report states.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
