Early voting results show a lead for Frisco City Council incumbent John Keating, who has garnered 76.8% of early votes, according to unofficial reports from Denton and Collin counties.
His challenger, JP Schade, has won 23.2% of the votes so far.
The place 1 seat on the Frisco City Council is not the only one up for grabs tonight. Early voting reports from Denton and Collin counties show a slim margin between multiple people in the four-candidate race for the place 3 seat.
Jennifer White leads the pack with 36.9% of the early votes reported by both counties with Angelia Pelham following with 27.6% of the vote and Karen Cunningham following with 26.04%. The fourth contender, Sai Krishna, has garnered just 9.44% of the votes reported thus far.
Collin County has said election results will be updated beginning at 8:30 p.m. and then at half hour intervals until tabulation is completed
