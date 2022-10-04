A new page on Frisco ISD’s website is aiming to address hot-button issues in a central location.
Recently the district announced the creation of a “trending topics” page that FISD said will include “up-to-date details about policies and procedures in Frisco ISD.”A look at the page today shows links addressing such topics as Critical Race Theory, LGBTQIA+ restroom practices, library books, social-emotional learning, secondary grading practices and more.
A click on any one of the pages reveals more information from the district about each topic. That includes background explanations, links to state and federal policy, updates on district practices and sections addressing misconceptions.
Meghan Cone, assistant communications director with FISD, said the idea to create a central online location to address hot-button issues had been discussed for a few months. She said topics were chosen based on questions, comments and concerns expressed at school board meetings, over email, on social media and in conversations.
“We plan to add new trending topics as they emerge in the community and to move information related to existing topics to other parts of our website as they are no longer trending in the greater dialogue,” she stated. “Updates will be made on an as-needed basis.”
The page was created in an effort to give parents and community members more information about district practices and philosophy on multiple topics, she said.
“We have included relevant and factual information to provide greater perspective and background on these issues,” she stated. “Depending on the topic, that might include more information regarding rationale, history, pertinent laws, etc.”
“There are a number of misconceptions circulating regarding Frisco ISD and public education in general,” Cone stated. "It can be hard to know what’s really happening and to discern what’s true from what’s not true. Frisco ISD hopes this proactive approach will address some of the common misconceptions and provide parents and community members with greater clarity and context on these issues.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.