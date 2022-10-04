Frisco ISD

Frisco ISD

 File photo

A new page on Frisco ISD’s website is aiming to address hot-button issues in a central location.  

Recently the district announced the creation of a “trending topics” page that FISD said will include “up-to-date details about policies and procedures in Frisco ISD.” A look at the page today shows links addressing such topics as Critical Race Theory, LGBTQIA+ restroom practices, library books, social-emotional learning, secondary grading practices and more.  

FISD trending topics.jpg

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments