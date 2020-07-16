Sam Roach grew up a mile and a half from Rock Hill, one of the oldest communities in Collin County.
“I used to go up there on my bicycle and my homemade cart that I made and go up Preston Road to the grocery store at the corner of Rock Hill and Preston back in the ’40s when I was a kid,” he said.
Rock Hill no longer exists.
After the St. Louis and San Francisco railroad chose to go through Frisco in 1902, Rock Hill lost most of its population and businesses to Prosper. Some families went to Frisco as well, and some remained in the area. Before then, however, it was a thriving community featuring two schools, four churches, a grist mill, a cotton gin and more by 1898.
Rockhill Parkway, which intersects both Preston Road and the Dallas North Tollway, is one of the last pieces of today’s Frisco to recall the historic community. A state historical marker sits near the intersection of Rockhill Parkway and Preston Road, telling the story of the community’s rise and fall.
Now, the majority of the road in Frisco faces a potential name change that will replace a head nod to the local history with an acknowledgement of Frisco’s future. The proposed name change includes the intersection at Preston Road, the location of the local store Roach rode to when he was a child and where the state marker notes Rock Hill’s existence.
The Professional Golfers’ Association of America (PGA), which is moving its headquarters to Frisco, and Omni Resorts, which is building a resort in Frisco in partnership with the PGA, requested the road name be changed to “PGA Parkway,” Assistant City Manager Ben Brezina said. The proposed name change stretches through most of the city from Coit Road to Teel Parkway.
The PGA also requested a name change to a portion of Teel Parkway, Brezina said.
“They had requested to rename that ‘Championship Drive’ as a hat-tip to all the championships that are going to be played here in Frisco at this course,” Brezina said.
There have been conversations regarding the name change for the past eight to 10 months, Brezina said. Development Services Director John Lettelleir said moving forward with the proposal happened in the last six to eight weeks.
The city sent a letter to property owners who live on the two streets, notifying them of the proposed changes and asking for their input. The letter, dated June 23, gave residents until July 14 to respond.
The Heritage Association of Frisco heard about the proposed change by way of a community member who had received the notice, but was not approached directly by the city for historical background, said member Donna Anderson.
According to a map provided by the city, a portion of Rockhill Parkway in the western part of Frisco will keep its name. That portion is in the Denton County section of the city.
“It doesn’t do anything for us to have Rockhill Parkway over in Timbuktu in Denton County,” Roach, an association member, said. “That does nothing for us.”
Roach said he would prefer to see the road remain named Rockhill Parkway from the toll road and to the east.
“But as a compromise, if they're hell-bent on having the parkway go to Preston Road, then have the PGA Parkway go to Preston, and then east of Preston, start Rockhill Parkway,” Roach said.
He said the Rock Hill community had basically been located at the Preston Road-Rockhill Parkway intersection.
“I think it's obviously important for the PGA Parkway to be at the toll road and then go west, but it makes no sense for the PGA Parkway to go to Coit Road,” he said.
The decision will ultimately be up to the Frisco City Council. The topic is slated for consideration at its Aug. 4 meeting, according to a city letter sent to Frisco residents. Lettelleir said those who want to give input can write letters or emails or attend the meeting, but they should check the agenda to make sure the topic will be discussed at the Aug. 4 meeting.
Lettelleir also said the agenda packet would include how Rock Hill’s name came about.
“To be clear, input can be made until any vote is taken,” Councilmember Tim Nelson said in a July 9 Facebook post on the topic. “If there is enough input there may not be an agenda item at all. This was an item that was proposed by a member of the council and general consensus was reached to move forward. Now citizen input is being received and the issue will be resolved one way or another. This dialog is good and is appreciated by council members who were elected as representatives not dictators.”
Linda Sutton, one of the association founders, recalled the association’s mission, which is to research, preserve and share the city’s history.
“And Rock Hill was part of Frisco’s history,” she said. “So I believe that it’s important and it supports our mission to share that with the community.”
