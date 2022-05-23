Renowned hotel brand and management company Dream Hotel Group today announced plans to open Dream Frisco, a boutique 200-key hotel, as part of the new Firefly Park mixed-use development in the historic town of Frisco, Texas, just 28 miles north of Dallas.
Led by Texas-based real estate and investment company Wilks Development, with masterplan design by UN Studio, in collaboration with Sasaki Architects, the 200-room Dream Frisco hotel will feature an expansive rooftop pool deck and bar, state-of-the-art fitness center, and four dynamic food and beverage offerings, including a signature restaurant, nightclub, social club, and lobby bar. Centrally located at the nexus of US Highway 380 and the Dallas North Tollway, Dream Frisco will be the hospitality centerpiece of the new 230-acre Firefly Park and is expected to open its doors in 2026.
“When we started thinking about what the northern part of Frisco was going to look like, we knew it needed to be a different experience from the southern part of our city. Now, with the announcement of the Dream Hotel coming to Firefly Park, it adds a significantly different, cool vibe to Frisco,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. “Dream will be a destination for the region and is an impressive beginning for Firefly Park. I look forward to cutting the ribbon for Dream Frisco.”
“Frisco is one of the fastest growing markets in Texas and the ideal destination to expand our Dream brand in the Lone Star State,” said Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein. “We are fortunate to collaborate with visionary developers like Wilks Development who share our same big dreams and bold ambitions to grow and develop our brand in new and emerging markets across the country. Firefly Park is the future of North Dallas, and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”
“The new Dream Hotel in Frisco will provide a hospitality experience unlike any other in the market today and will bring the vibrancy and entertainment of Firefly Park to a whole new level,” said Kyle Wilks, President of Wilks Development. “The Wilks team is very excited to partner with Dream Hotel Group on this project.”
Dream Frisco will anchor the highly anticipated Firefly Park development that includes 4.75 million square feet of commercial office space, 2,200 luxury residential mid- and high-rise units along with townhomes, multiple food and beverage offerings, as well as 380,000 square feet of high-end retail space, a planned music hall and outdoor amphitheater.
The visionary project will be nestled among 230 acres of untouched Texas countryside. The project’s public spaces will include a verdant creek park and nature preserve with miles of hike-and-bike trails, multiple ponds and water features, and several state-of-the-art playground facilities. Firefly Park will be a one-of-a-kind destination for both Texans and travelers from around the world.
Ariel Sanett, Vice President of Development at Dream Hotel Group, who led the deal, said: “As one of the fastest growing cities in the United States, Frisco and the North Dallas area are full of residents looking for new experiences and vibrant food and beverage. Dream Frisco will offer this in spades – a design focused lifestyle hotel, world class food and beverage, entertainment, and unparalleled programming. We look forward to expanding our reach to this dynamic city.”
Lynn Dowdle, President of Dowdle Real Estate and industry expert in Texas, who connected Dream Hotel Group with the Wilks Development team added: "It was an honor bringing the Dream Hotels brand to this project. It is a perfect fit for the city of Frisco and one of the most anticipated hotel openings in the region. Dream Frisco will offer up a sophisticated-cool factor like no other.
Firefly Park is scheduled to break ground in 2023. Dream Frisco, the hospitality centerpiece of the new development, will open its doors in 2026.
