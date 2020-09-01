Frisco Fire file
Frisco firefighters responded to two house fires that were reported within minutes of each other early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were told at 5:29 a.m. of one house fire on the 13000 block of Round Prairie Lane and another at 5:57 a.m. in the 5100 block of Promise Land Drive, according to a statement from the Frisco Firefighters Association.

“Once they arrived on scene, firefighters made an aggressive attack at both fires and were quickly extinguished,” a statement from the department read.

Kyle Mills, Frisco Fire Department deputy chief, said the official cause of the two fires is under investigation. Both occurred during a Sunday morning storm, and both residents reported their houses being struck by lightning.

The families of both homes have been temporarily displaced.

