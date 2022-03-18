How a Frisco landmark became a soundstage for the final filming days of 'American Underdog'

John Keating had some time to kill.
Sporting a tie and coat, he hopped in his black Mercedes and pulled up to the correct spot on Main Street in Frisco.
A few days prior, a casting call had gone out to the Frisco community: extras were needed for a movie telling the NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner’s story, and filming would be taking place in Frisco.
To put it another way, Sports City, USA was host to the final three days of shooting for a sports feature movie, and one of Frisco’s City Council members had signed up to be an extra.
The day Keating hopped in his car, the production team was doing fittings for costumes. He had high hopes of playing a member of the Ravens coaching staff.
As he stepped out of the car, a woman hung up her phone and introduced herself. She was the casting director, and she wanted to know who he was going to play.
He replied that he had signed up for a role on the Ravens coaching staff, but she had other plans.
"’Look at you, you've got the suit, you've got the tie, you look great,’” Keating recalled her saying. “’You look like Troy Aikman. We're putting you on the sideline. You're gonna get some camera time. It's gonna be really great.’"
“I'm like, ‘Oh, ok,’” Keating said.
His role solidified, Keating was free to go. He had a City Council meeting later that night to attend. Beforehand, he had told Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney about his potential participation in the film.
“He was kind of laughing, he goes, ‘So did, did you get the movie or not?’” Keating recalled. “I said, ‘Yeah, and I actually got a promotion. I think I'm going to be, you know, a sportscaster.’”
***
Kevin Hail found himself in his garage at 2 a.m. one morning searching for a tape measure.
The Visit Frisco board member had seen the local casting call on Facebook when Amanda Hall, the mother of the child who plays Zach Warner the film, had tagged him in the post.
Normally, Hail didn’t have time to do something so involved. But work was light that week, and it seemed like a good time, so he sat in bed the night before the applications were due, mulling it over.
He’d always wanted to be in a really cool sports movie.
“You know, ‘Rudy,’ ‘Field of Dreams,’ things like that,” he said. “And I thought, ‘This is a chance. This is as good as it’s going to get. This is here in our backyard. And I’m so proud of Frisco, the opportunity to show off The Star and to be a part of something really cool. Like, whatever I can do to get in, I just need to try this.’”
Applicants had to send in their measurements, hence the need for the tape measure.
He sent in the needed numbers and added a quick note about his photography experience. And then he waited.
He got a call the next day.
Frisco’s crown jewel becomes a soundstage
The story of how Frisco played host to the final three days of shooting for American Underdog comes down to a couple of factors: the Ford Center’s architecture and Josh Dill’s work connections.
Dill, Visit Frisco’s Sports and Events director, used to work with Visit Fort Worth. He got a call from the Fort Worth Film Commissioner asking if he had any way of getting a production company in to film at the Ford Center at The Star.
The sports complex has become a sort of crown jewel in Frisco, hosting both the Dallas Cowboys on practice days and high school sports teams on game nights. The commission said there had been no luck in getting some filming time approved.
Dill connected them with the right people, who helped the production company secure three days of filming in Frisco. It all took place about a month and a half beforehand.
“Overall, this created a significant economic impact on our economy during a time when it was desperately needed,” Dill said in an email to The Frisco Enterprise. “Overall, they seemed very happy to work with the Cowboys and city.”
The production team’s trip to Frisco also meant actors and crew members were staying in Frisco hotels and visiting Frisco establishments. The crew stayed at the AC & Residence Inn behind Ford Center, Dill said, and the top-level actors and Kurt Warner stayed at the Omni. That meant an estimated $200,000 economic impact on the city.
“Zachary Levi was spotted by different friends of mine,” Hail said. “He’d be walking when they were getting coffee down at Ascension coffee or, you know, Neighborhood Services. The different actors were walking around, and Kurt Warner himself spent a good amount of time kind of checking things out and enjoying the facility, so it was really neat.”
But from a broader standpoint, it meant Frisco would have a hand in making a feature sports movie, both through the residents who would play extras and the Frisco establishment that would host three days of filming.
“We shoot a lot of commercials inside the Ford Center because it’s private, it’s indoors, and we can make it like a soundstage when we block it off,” said Chris Valenzuela, event manager for the Dallas Cowboys. “I think that’s what was kind of enticing to the Kingdom Story company, because they couldn’t find a football field that was indoors so they could shoot the final scenes of their film.”
That meant the crew could make the space completely private, he added, blacking out windows and essentially making the space a soundstage.
Dennis Quaid’s phone makes an announcement
And that’s exactly what the Ford Center looked like when Hail and Keating walked in on March 3, 2021.
Green screen material and a few vintage advertisements covered the space, making way for the digital additions that would be made later. Some areas became cordoned-off sections for different cast members, other spaces had morphed into hair and makeup stations. Both Keating and Hail had been to The Ford Center before for various reasons – Hail is a member of the Cowboys Club. But the two friends had never seen it quite like this.
“You know, I'm notoriously late,” Keating said. “So I was on time for this, I actually got there a little bit early.”
His costume included his father-in-law’s tie, an homage to the Ravens fan.
A day in, the assistant director pulled Hail aside and told him he had a new assignment: he’d be the broadcast camera operator—the guy standing on a mobile platform using a large camera to track action on the field.
“So they way they used me in the shots, and actually I was in probably like four or five shots in the movie pretty prominently was they would use me like as a either foreground or a background to create depth and framing for composition,” Hail said. “So they would shoot from behind me then start a panning shot from behind me as I’m shooting down on the field like I’m a camera operator, so they kind of kept going back to that type of shot. So that was a lot of fun. I got to get up a little higher, so I could see what was going on and had a really good time for a couple of days.”
Keating’s role as a sideline reporter gave him a different angle.
“I'm kind of standing right there with the football team,” he said. “The cameras are right there. The actors were right there. You know, you're hearing on the scene, the interaction, the behind-the-scenes, and you're inside The Star. It was this surreal experience. It was very, very cool.”
The hours usually stretched into 2 or 3 a.m., and they’d return to set at 10 or 11 a.m. for a new day of filming.
There are a myriad of memories that stick out for both men: the time Anna Paquin, who plays Warner’s wife, spent some time talking with a group of the extras, including Keating; the day a camera hit the back of Keating’s head, necessitating a move that actually put him right in the sight line of the camera so he’d be captured in the movie; and the time a cell phone went off while Dennis Quaid was trying to shoot an emotional scene.
“And everyone obviously stops the scene immediately,” Hail recalled. “They yell cut. Everyone’s looking at each other and they’re all thinking the same thing: ‘Please don’t let it be one of the actors.’”
If the phone belonged to an extra, he said, they’d be fired on the spot. Even Dennis Quaid looked around as the phone rang.
“And then all of a sudden this look comes over his face and he sheepishly reaches back into his pocket, pulls out his own phone, and everyone starts giggling and laughing and he says, ‘I’m sorry about that one, this one’s on me, guys,’” Hail said. “And then we go back to shooting, and we’re thinking, if that had been anyone else in the room including the director, they would have been in trouble. But Dennis Quaid can get away with it.”
Added to the three-day process was the fact that Hail and Keating are friends who got to experience those moments together.
“It’s one of those things, it was fun just as it was, but then the outcome of getting to see the movie and see each other,” Hail said, “and I was just as excited to see John in the very scenes that I knew he was in as I was to see myself on camera, so that was really, really cool to do that as a tandem.”
Frisco sees a marriage of arts and sports
In a few years, The Star will gain a partner across the street: Frisco’s forthcoming performing arts center will stand tall in Hall Park within the sight line of The Star, almost a visual balancing of the scales as Frisco solidifies its identity as a city that embraces both the arts and sports.
With that kind of future in Frisco’s sight line, allowing a sports movie to shoot a few scenes in Sports City USA sounds about right.
For Tammy Meinershagen, chair of the Frisco Arts Foundation and vocal advocate for the arts in Frisco, the fact that the film shot scenes in Frisco is a good omen.
“As the arts advocacy agency, we’re thrilled that a feature film was on location here in Frisco, and it is exciting to see the potential for our arts community to be involved at that level,” she said. “It’s also a really beautiful marriage of arts and sports.”
On the heels of that success, Dill said the city has since received similar requests.
“Not all of them have panned out, but I think we’ve all kind of agreed that maybe that’s…that we have some venues that kind of present themselves perfectly for stuff like this, so we’re definitely going to keep our eyes open for opportunities,” he said.
It’s a sentiment echoed by Cara Horn, Event Booking manager with The Dallas Cowboys: if stars (and football schedules) align, they, too, could see something like this happening again.
“We were super pleased,” Horn said. “We rely on Visit Frisco to help generate interest in the Star, so at first, you know, we thought ‘Oh, this is just a great opportunity to showcase The Star.’ And (…) it was a unique request in the sense that we do a lot of, like, public ticketed events and high school football and all those things. So to do more of like an intimate, private kind of filming session that would get featured in a different kind of aspect was really cool.”
BOTH SIDES NOW
When the time came to see the film in theaters, Keating and the others who had assembled at the local Cinemark that day went through Kurt Warner’s journey, watching it all unfold on screen. But when the storyline approached the moment that the Rams played the Ravens, Keating and his wife, Leslie, knew it was time to pay a different kind of attention. There was more to look for.
"Oh my God,” Keating recalls his wife saying, “there you are."
The moments are quick, but they’re there: Keating, Hail and other Frisconians can be seen in “American Underdog” as scenes from those final three days flash before audiences’ eyes.
For the two Frisco friends who got to be in a movie, the experience is a flurry of good memories and stories that incite laughter. As a Frisco City Councilman and a Visit Frisco Board member, respectively, both Keating and Hail are well aware of the implications.
“We are Sports City, USA, this is clearly a sports film, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys, it’s their practice facility, so the tie-in is wonderful,” Keating said. “I think it really kind of helps put Frisco on the map, it kind of reinforces our Sports City, USA message.”
For Hail, the session could be a prelude.
“I would hope that the film industry and TV industry, that word would get out that this is a great place to be for that type of thing, and again that we have such a world-class facility for shooting a great movie like this,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.