There are approximately 660 acres that make up the sprawling landscape that is PGA Frisco.
Earnest B. Morgan just needed a few square feet of that to bring a Frisco flavor to a national golf championship.
On a Saturday afternoon, as PGA Frisco’s first major championship unfolded on the Fields Ranch East Golf Course, Morgan helped seal the local community’s role in making Frisco history.
The 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, which took place during the last weekend in May, included a KitchenAid Fairway Club tent open to visitors on the golf course that featured KitchenAid products, free smoothies, a larger-than-life KitchenAid stand mixer, a model kitchen and a demonstration space featuring both celebrity and local chefs — including Morgan.
At 2 p.m. that afternoon, Morgan took to the front of the room in a packed white and red tent ready to walk the crowd through the finer points of preparing a variety of meats for barbecue cooking.
The experience was a “destiny moment” for Morgan, who has been serving barbecue for 20 years and serving as a pastor for 25 years. He was named Citizen of the Year by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce in 2022.
“Cooking and preaching kind of go together,” Morgan said.
Morgan moved to Frisco with his wife in 2014 from Mississippi, where they had both worked in barbecue over a number of years. Upon moving to Texas, Morgan got a job at Crest Infiniti in Frisco working in sales. After years of sharing his food with fellow employees and the local community, he opened Earnest B’s BBQ and Catering Company, based out of 6100 TX-121 — the site of the Crest Infiniti location in Frisco.
His demonstration on Saturday included a rundown of detailed information about how to prepare various meats for barbecue meals, but also included punctuations of jokes and laughter that filled the tent with Morgan’s infectious energy.
“I didn’t want it to be just another class,” he said. “I wanted you to know Earnest and you to remember me forever, just based on my presentation.”
It’s those kinds of memories that played a role in multiple facets of the experience at the KitchenAid Fairway Club site, which included demonstrations, free smoothie servings, shaved ice and more.
“We had somebody come through, and they’re like, ‘Am I at a golf tournament?’” said Anthony Pastrick, senior brand manager with KitchenAid.
The experiences go towards ensuring visitors remember the tournament, Pastrick said.
“They’re going to remember the experience, they’re going to remember KitchenAid, they’re going to remember Frisco, they’re going to remember PGA, they’re going to remember Omni, there’s so many ways that they’re going to have these visceral connections to what they experienced here at the course,” Pastrick said.
The red and white tent on the course featured a multitude of ties to the local community, including local beer from Celina's own and new Frisco business Rollertown Beerworks and artfully decorated KitchenAid stand mixers, presented in plain view for tournament visitors. The mixers were adorned with flowers, paint and more as part of a competition engaging businesses in Frisco’s downtown Rail District.
“We know that not everybody’s going to come out to the golf course, We know that maybe not everybody loves to cook or is in the kitchen a lot,” Patrick said. “But how do we say, ‘Hey this is about Frisco. This is about creating experiences for as many people as we can and then when we know the Rail District is this fantastic area, let’s draw some more people to it. Let’s get those shop owners excited, let’s draw some traffic to their shops, because the more people know about Frisco, the more people know about these stores, the more people know about these incredible chefs that are coming through, it just creates even more draw.’ It’s exciting for us to be able to be a part of that.”
