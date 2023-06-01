EARNEST MORGAN 1.jpg

Frisco chef Earnest Morgan took the stage on Saturday, May 27 during a cooking demonstration as part of programming at the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. 

There are approximately 660 acres that make up the sprawling landscape that is PGA Frisco.

Earnest B. Morgan just needed a few square feet of that to bring a Frisco flavor to a national golf championship.

EARNEST MORGAN 2.jpg

Earnest Morgan took to the front of the room in a packed white and red tent ready to walk the crowd through the finer points of preparing a variety of meats for barbecue cooking.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments