Brian Davis relocated to Texas about 10 years ago with his family. Since then, he's become director of marketing and event sponsorships with the Frisco Chamber of Commerce.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I was born in the suburbs of Chicago and spent about 20 years there. After that, I lived on the east coast of Florida for another 20 years. Around 10 years ago, my family and I relocated to Texas.
I am happily married and blessed with three beautiful children. I am a huge fan of the TV show "The Office," I love country music bands like Luke Combs, Eric Church, Midland, and of course, King George. I love Texas, and my kids have fully embraced "Y'all," but I'm still holding on to my "You Guys" roots. Also, I geek out over tech—you can find me spending a lot of my time behind a computer screen.
Currently, I hold the position of Director of Marketing and Event Sponsorships at the Frisco Chamber Of Commerce. I also have a side business where I specialize in web design, it's called Halpert Schrute Creative Agency. "The Office" fans will understand the name.
What brought you to Frisco?
While I currently reside in Prosper, Texas, my work at the Frisco Chamber of Commerce has truly made Frisco feel like home for my family and me. We actually spend most of our time in Frisco because it offers so much to see and do. Even before I joined the Frisco Chamber, we found ourselves drawn to Frisco frequently. For my kids, the mall was a big attraction, but I believe Frisco has something to offer everyone, making it a great place to live, work and play. (Oh by the way, that's a plug for my friends at Visit Frisco.)
How did you get involved with the Frisco Chamber?
My involvement with the Frisco Chamber started when I was hired as the Director of Membership. In that role, I focused on engaging with existing members, recruiting new ones, and handling sponsorships. However, around two years into the job, we conducted a Clifton Strengths evaluation and discovered that my strengths lay more in strategic thinking and creative work.
This realization led to a transition into my current position as the Director of Marketing and Event Sponsorship. Now, I have the pleasure of working regularly with our members while also utilizing my creative skills to engage with the business community. It's been a fulfilling and exciting journey so far.
How would you describe your role with the Frisco Chamber?
My primary focus is on engaging with our members, understanding their needs, and providing them with the support they require. Additionally, I have the pleasure of collaborating closely with our creative team to plan and execute various events and marketing initiatives. You know, I often joke around, saying that I'm the guy with my hand out – that's because I handle all our sponsorship opportunities here at the Frisco Chamber. It's a fun and fulfilling aspect of my job, supporting our members and fostering valuable partnerships in the community.
What is a normal day like for you?
My typical day revolves around engaging with businesses in our community, building connections, and gaining a better understanding of their needs. I try to make sure that they are well-informed about the support and resources we offer. Additionally, I spend a considerable amount of time behind the scenes managing partnerships, keeping our website up-to-date, and working on marketing efforts and sponsorships. My evenings, well, that's family time!
What advice do you have for members of the Frisco business community?
If you haven't heard about the Frisco Chamber of Commerce yet, it's time you should. We're a great resource for anyone involved in business in and around Frisco. Whether you are just starting out and looking to make new connections or you are a seasoned professional wanting to give back to the community, we have so many ways you can get involved.
Don't hesitate to reach out to us so we can learn more about you and your business. We're also very interested in hearing from the younger generation as they offer unique insights that help us to adapt and better serve their needs as our workforce continues to evolve.
What is the best part about your job? What has been the most surprising part of your job?
As I mentioned earlier, one of the best parts of my job is definitely hearing from the business community and learning about their career and business journeys. But the other thing that I really love is the amazing team and the awesome culture we have here at the Frisco Chamber. Working with such fantastic people makes everything even better! I can honestly say I never get those Sunday blues.
The most surprising aspect of my job, I would say it's the number of people who are unaware of what we do at the Chamber and how simple it is to get involved and receive support within the community as they grow in their businesses or careers. I believe there is a ton of potential in connecting with the Frisco Chamber and tapping into the resources available here.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I'm kind of a tech nerd, but I've got a creative side too. At one time, my wife and I even had our own wedding photography business. Nowadays, you'll usually find me spending my free time working on my latest web design projects, which I really enjoy. And when I'm not doing that, I'm mostly hanging out with my family or binge-watching the latest Netflix series.
Where in Frisco is your favorite place to spend time, and why?
Oh, you've got me thinking now. Frisco has so many awesome places! Of course, The Star and the PGA district are fantastic spots, no doubt about it. But I have a soft spot for sweets, so my absolute favorite place in Frisco has to be Cookie Society - their cookies are ridiculous!
If you had to choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Guys Like Me" by Eric Church.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am definitely a night owl, but with three kids and three dogs, I am an early bird as well.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Well, that's a tough one. I guess I want my legacy to be all about being the ultimate family man, a creative wizard, and a perpetual learner. Oh, and wouldn't it be just hilarious if I was also known as the billionaire philanthropist who cracked the code to a happy life? You know, just casually achieving it all!
