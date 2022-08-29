Chris Cansler was hired as head band director with Independence High School in 2014. Today, he now serves as Frisco ISD's Assistant Director of Fine Arts, supporting the district's elementary music programs and secondary instrumental programs.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in a small town in central Arkansas. Graduated from the University of Arkansas with a business degree, moved to Dallas to work in the corporate world, wasn’t a good fit at all, and went back to school to get a music degree to become a band director. This is my 22nd year in education. I was a high school band director for 17 years and am currently in my 5th year as a fine arts administrator. My amazing wife is the band director at Griffin Middle School. We have two awesome kids that are both involved in the band/fine arts programs at Wakeland High School. Haley is a senior, and Eric is a freshman.
What brought you to Frisco ISD?
I was fortunate enough to be hired as the head band director at Independence High School when the campus opened back in 2014. I served in that position for four years before assuming my current role in Frisco ISD in 2018.
Why did you want to go into fine arts administration?
It was a really hard decision to leave the classroom when I did. I knew at some point administration might be a path I could/would potentially consider in order to serve a greater good. However, when my current position opened up I wanted to at least “throw my hat in” for consideration. Otherwise, down the road whenever I thought I might be “ready”, it might mean leaving Frisco ISD, which I did not want to do.
What do you do in your role for fine arts in Frisco ISD?
I am honored to be able to support FISD’s secondary instrumental (band & orchestra) and elementary music programs. In addition, I provide support to our 72 campus principals for their fine arts programs and assist the Managing Director of Fine Arts with various duties/responsibilities across the district.
What are your hopes for this year's marching season?
I hope that each student has an amazing experience as a member of one of our high school marching band programs. Not only will they improve their skills as a musician and performer, but will also learn how to work collaboratively with their peers, time management skills, how to handle success/failure and how to approach challenging material so that they can be successful and reach their full potential and goals. #FutureReady
How have bands across the District been preparing?
Our band programs began working with students on music/marching fundamentals the last couple of weeks in July. On Aug. 1, students began learning and putting music and choreography together with drill (formations) for several hours a day until school began. Now that school has started, students and staff work approximately eight hours a week before and/or after school to continue learning and polishing their full competitive marching band production.
What is your favorite part about marching season with Frisco ISD?
Getting to see the smiles on students’ faces during football games and contests. It thrills me to get to see the joy they get out of working so hard with their favorite people to put together a musical and visual work of art.
How does collaboration factor into a marching performance?
Marching band wouldn’t exist without collaboration. You have between 150-225 individuals playing at least 15 different musical lines simultaneously while marching 80-100 different drill sets (formations) over the course of eight minutes (all from memory). They each have to execute everything they do at the exact same time and exact same way as their colleagues while hitting their designated spot for each drill set. So yeah, the marching band is fairly collaborative.
What would our community be most surprised to learn about FISD marching bands?
How supportive our students and teachers are of each other. There isn’t a “we have to be better than this band” vibe with our band programs. There is an incredible amount of respect, appreciation and admiration for each other because our students and directors know exactly how hard everyone is working to do what they do on each campus.
What is your personal instrument of choice?
I used to play trumpet. I am embarrassingly out of practice.
What is your earliest music-related memory?
My dad poorly singing along with late '70s/early '80s country music playing on the car radio.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
Wow! What an awesome question. . .I have no idea.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Early bird! I like to get some coffee, check email, and go for a walk before getting ready for the day.
What do you want your legacy to be with Frisco ISD?
That people I’ve had the opportunity to work with and for think of me as competent and kind.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.