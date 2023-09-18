For Celina resident Sabrina Colirri, creating Frisco-based nonprofit Thy Safe Haven is a childhood dream come true. The organization supports women and their children who are victims of violence across the country.
What sparked the creation of Thy Safe Haven?
The creation of Thy Safe Haven, a nonprofit organization advocating for and helping women and their children who are victims of violence across the United States, was sparked by a deep commitment to restoring their identities and proving that life is worth living.
Throughout 20-plus years living in the United States, I’ve personally experienced and witnessed the devastating impacts of violence against women and children who were victims of abuse, struggling to find the support and resources necessary to escape their situation and rebuild their lives. Witnessing the long-lasting trauma and the barriers survivors face in accessing help was a catalyst for taking action.
Additionally, I realized that the existing support systems and resources dedicated to assisting survivors were lacking in certain areas, especially to those less fortunate citizens. Gaps were also noticed in services, limited access to shelter, legal aid, counseling, or employment opportunities, especially for women and children in remote or underserved areas. This realization led to the determination to establish Thy Safe Haven as a comprehensive support network to fill those gaps.
Moreover, I have a strong belief in the idea of identity restoration. Recognizing that violence can strip survivors of their sense of self-worth, safety, and confidence, I felt a deep commitment to helping women and children reclaim their identities, not just as victims, but as resilient individuals with the potential for a fulfilling, dignified life. By providing support, resources and empowerment, Thy Safe Haven aims to restore a sense of identity, self-esteem and hope for survivors.
Ultimately, the spark behind the creation of Thy Safe Haven emerges from a combination of personal experience, witnessing the struggles of survivors, recognizing the gaps in existing support systems and a steadfast belief in restoring identities and proving that life is worth living.
Can you tell me a little about yourself and your involvement with this organization?
Thy Safe Haven is a childhood dream of mine.
While growing up in Brazil, during my pre-teen years, my parents volunteered at an educational foundation (“Fundação Educacional Andre Luiz”) on the weekends, where healthcare and welfare (among other services) were provided for free to the community who lived under precarious poverty conditions; and during the weekdays students of all ages were receiving academic education.
I often went with my parents so I could play with the other children from the community, attend elective classes with them and so on, but especially also to learn about charity work for the less fortunate. My uncle, Adalberto Baquit, back in 1996 founded this educational foundation as well as the services provided, and while growing up I wanted to be just like him. I wanted to make a difference in people's lives, no matter how small.
Then on March 2022, a friend who is also part of our board of directors, Raul Diaz, brought up the idea of a nonprofit organization, given the fact that I was always engaged with the community, either by volunteering or just helping others in general, and that’s when Thy Safe Haven was created.
Why did you choose to open Thy Safe Haven in the Frisco area?
The Frisco area was chosen after conducting research and recognizing existing gaps in the available support system in nearby cities, making the city of Frisco the central point between the neighboring cities.
In addition, Frisco is known for its rapid population growth and is considered one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. With a larger population, the need for support services and resources for survivors of violence may be greater. By opening Thy Safe Haven in Frisco, we intended to ensure that an increasing number of women and children have access to the help they need.
Lastly, access to resources. Frisco's proximity to various resources and amenities also played a role in our decision-making process. Access to healthcare facilities, legal services, educational institutions and employment opportunities can be crucial for survivors of violence seeking to rebuild their lives. By locating Thy Safe Haven in Frisco, we sought to provide survivors with convenient access to these resources.
Who do you offer services to?
We offer services to the entire state of Texas. Our main focus is within our community and limited services to the rest of the country.
What does the organization seek to provide to the community?
Case investigation, counseling and therapy, donations and food banks, drives and fundraisers, interpreter and translator services, legal advice, training and workshops, victim protection programs, volunteering and sponsoring opportunities.
What impact has Thy Safe Haven had on its community?
We have been able to keep our commitment, i.e.: “Identities restored by proving life worth living.”
We’re currently developing different programs gear from combating bullying, avoiding kidnapping to human trafficking prevention techniques and awareness.
What does the future hold for Thy Safe Haven?
A lot! We haven’t reached our final goal yet. We would like to expand our organization nationwide by providing all of our services. Stay tuned!
In what ways can the community get involved to support Thy Safe Haven?
We’re actively recruiting professional and staff volunteers, and other partnership support at the moment. Get to know us by visiting our website at www.thysafehaven.org, or you can email us at info@thysafehaven.org using the subject “Volunteer” or “Partnership”.
The community can get involved in several ways to support Thy Safe Haven and its mission:
- Volunteer: Individuals can volunteer their time and skills to assist Thy Safe Haven in various capacities. This could involve helping with administrative tasks, organizing events, providing transportation for survivors, mentoring, tutoring children, or offering professional services like legal advice or counseling. Volunteers can contribute their expertise and support the organization's day-to-day operations.
- Spread Awareness: One of the most effective ways to support Thy Safe Haven is by spreading awareness about its mission and services. Members of the community can share information about the organization through word of mouth, social media platforms, community newsletters, or local events. By raising awareness, more survivors of violence can learn about the available support and seek assistance when needed.
- Fundraising: Financial contributions are vital for nonprofit organizations. The community can organize fundraising events, such as charity runs, benefit concerts, or auctions, to raise funds for Thy Safe Haven. Individuals can also donate directly to the organization, either as one-time donations or as ongoing monthly contributions. Monetary support helps Thy Safe Haven maintain and expand its services to assist more survivors.
- Donation Drives: The community can organize donation drives to collect essential items for survivors, such as clothing, toiletries, school supplies, or household items. These items can greatly benefit women and children who may have fled their homes without any belongings. Thy Safe Haven can provide guidelines on the most needed items and appropriate drop-off locations for the donations.
- Partnerships: Collaboration is crucial for the success of nonprofit organizations. Businesses, schools, churches, community organizations, and healthcare providers can form partnerships with Thy Safe Haven to provide resources, services, or sponsorship opportunities. By partnering together, the community can create a strong support network for survivors and maximize the impact of services provided.
- Training and Workshops: Experts or professionals in various fields related to domestic violence, trauma, mental health, legal aid, or other relevant areas can offer their expertise by conducting training sessions or workshops for Thy Safe Haven staff, volunteers, or survivors. Sharing knowledge and skills can help enhance the organization's capacity to better serve survivors and their children.
By engaging in these activities, community members actively contribute to supporting Thy Safe Haven and its efforts to assist women and children affected by violence. Each individual's participation and contribution can greatly impact the lives of survivors and foster a safer and healthier community.
Why is it important to you to provide these services?
We currently have a big mental health crisis in this country, especially on how social media can easily influence everyone around, including inside of our home.
Amazing parents raised me, and since early childhood I was taught the importance of giving without caring who is receiving. While growing up in Brazil, being a volunteer was part of my life, and once I moved to Texas, I continued to follow the same path as volunteering at nursing homes, food packing, shelters, etc.
However, as I witnessed the prevalence of violence against women, and the struggles they faced in finding adequate support, it deeply affected me. I saw the devastating impact that violence can have on individuals and their families, and I realized that I wanted to make a difference in their lives.
Providing these services through Thy Safe Haven is important to me because it allows me to contribute to the healing and empowerment of women and their children who have experienced violence. I believe that every individual deserves to live a life free from fear, abuse and trauma. By offering a comprehensive range of services, we can address the immediate needs of survivors while also equipping them with the tools and support necessary to rebuild their lives and break the cycle of violence.
It is crucial to me that survivors have access to a safe haven where they can find refuge, support and resources. The services provided by Thy Safe Haven not only offer practical assistance but also provide emotional support, counseling, and advocacy. It is essential for survivors to know that they are not alone and that there are compassionate individuals and a supportive community ready to stand beside them on their journey to healing and recovery.
Furthermore, by raising awareness about violence, advocating for policy changes, and working collaboratively with other organizations and community members, we can strive towards creating a safer society for everyone. Providing these services is not only about addressing the immediate needs of survivors but also about actively working to bring about systemic change and prevent future violence from occurring.
Ultimately, seeing the positive impact and transformation in the lives of survivors motivates me to continue providing these services. It is my passion and commitment to support and empower survivors, and to contribute towards a society where violence is eradicated, and all individuals can live with dignity, respect, and safety.
What else should the community know about Thy Safe Haven?
We’re available 24/7, we can also be reached by phone on (979) 310-5123. All methods of contact are completely confidential, don’t be ashamed or afraid, we’re here to help the community. If it’s emergency, we have a group of professionals who can help with such matters.
In addition, there are several other aspects of Thy Safe Haven that the community should know about, that is:
- Array of Services: Thy Safe Haven offers a comprehensive range of services to support survivors of violence. These could include emergency shelters, legal aid and advocacy, counseling and therapy, childcare services, job training and employment assistance, educational programs, and access to healthcare resources.
- Holistic Approach: Thy Safe Haven takes a holistic approach to addressing the needs of survivors. Recognizing that victims often face multifaceted challenges beyond immediate safety concerns, Thy Safe Haven aims to provide comprehensive support to empower women and their children to rebuild their lives and achieve independence.
- Prevention and Education: Thy Safe Haven understands the importance of prevention and education in combating violence. We actively work within communities, schools, churches, and other institutions to raise awareness about various forms of violence, promote healthy relationships, and dispel myths and misconceptions surrounding victim-blaming.
- Collaboration and Partnerships: Thy Safe Haven recognizes the significance of collaboration to amplify our impact. We actively collaborate with local law enforcement agencies, social service providers, healthcare providers, legal professionals, and community organizations to create a network of support and resources for survivors.
- Cultural Sensitivity and Inclusivity: Recognizing that violence affects women from diverse cultural backgrounds, Thy Safe Haven places significant importance on cultural sensitivity and inclusivity in our services. We strive to provide tailored assistance and language access services to ensure that all survivors have equal access to support, regardless of their background.
- Research and Policy Advocacy: In addition to working directly with survivors, Thy Safe Haven engages in research and policy advocacy to address the root causes of violence and implement lasting change. By partnering with policymakers, conducting research studies, and advocating for legislation that protects survivors' rights, we aim to create a society free from violence.
- Volunteer and Donation Opportunities: The community can actively participate in supporting Thy Safe Haven's mission by volunteering their time and expertise. Additionally, financial donations or in-kind contributions, such as clothing, toiletries, or household items, can greatly benefit survivors and aid in their recovery.
