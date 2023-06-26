Earnest B. Morgan has been serving barbecue for 20 years and serving as a pastor for 25 years. He serves as lead pastor of The Empowerment Church in Frisco and owns Earnest B's BBQ & Catering Company LLC with his wife, Cicely Morgan. He was named Citizen of the Year by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce in 2022.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My name is Earnest B.Morgan from Amory, Mississippi, the home of the “Frisco Railroad.“ Amory and Frisco share the same historic Frisco logo, I have been married to Mrs. Cicely Morgan for 27 years. We have two kids, Tyler, 25 years old, and Taylor, 23 years old. I have been an ordained minister since 1998 and I have been the lead pastor of The Empowerment Church in Frisco since 2016. Earnest and Cicely Morgan are the owners of Earnest B’s BBQ & Catering Company LLC that’s located inside of Crest Infiniti event center.
What brought you to Frisco?
I came to Texas to work for Crest as a New Car Sales Professional-Texas in 2015. Then in March 2016, Crest moved to a brand-new campus that consists of Crest Cadillac Infiniti and Volvo at 6100 State Highway 121 in Frisco, Texas 75034.
What is your earliest cooking-related memory?
My earliest cooking memory is watching my mom cook BBQ and also make her homemade sauce that I sell to this day called “Mama’s Sweet Heat,” Mrs. Melissa’s secret sauce that’s made with love.
My favorite BBQ dish to make is Pork ribs and jalapeño cheese sausage with Cicely’s homemade potato salad and BBQ baked beans with buttered Texas toast.
What made you want to open a barbecue restaurant in Frisco?
Our family transitioned to North Texas in 2015 from Mississippi. We sold out of what was once Earnest B’s BBQ in Tupelo and Amory Mississippi. After starting over with Crest selling luxury vehicles, I could never get cooking out of my heart, so I started cooking again at my home in Frisco. Then, in middle of the Covid pandemic in 2020, my wife said since restaurants are closed down, what about if we have a BBQ food concession trailer made to launch the catering business. So we hired a company online to custom build us a BBQ food trailer. Then in 2021, a great opportunity was presented to us to expand from the food truck and move into Crest's event center and open Earnest B’s BBQ & Catering Co. LLC.
You have previously said that cooking and preaching kind of go together. Can you tell us more about that?
In scripture, Jesus would always be dining with people, feeding people that where hungry, breaking bread with the disciples as he would minister through parables. Preaching God’s word feeds the spiritual craving hunger (John 6:25 -59) and serving people natural food satisfies the craving hunger, and lastly they both bring people together into fellowship.
What are your hopes for the future of Earnest B's BBQ and Catering Company?
Earnest B’s future we believe is unlimited. We hope that the brand will continue to grow into brick and mortar location that will be strategically placed that families could enjoy. For the past 20-plus years, we had a dream to bottle and sell our sauce in stores that my mother created. In 2023 the Lord honored our heart's desire, we was blessed to release three sauces that are ready for big and small stores that are produced and packaged professionally. 1) “Mama’s Sweet Heat” BBQ Sauce, 2) “Mississippi Vinegar all purpose Q Sauce” 3) Texas Heat Spicy BBQ Sauce.” All these sauces are available at Earnest B’s BBQ & Catering Company LLC / online at www.Earnestbbqcatering.com. We can ship anywhere in the United States.
What is a normal day like for you?
A normal day for me starts on Sunday with The Empowerment Church’s congregation that brings such joy and fulfillment. Monday -Saturday could be at a hospital praying for someone that is sick or a woman having a child. My day could be performing a wedding or sadly conducting a funeral. I could be opening a Frisco city council meeting with a prayer. That’s the ministry side. The business side, be at the Frisco Rotary Club, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce meeting, or visiting with our many customers to dining at Earnest B’s BBQ Restaurant.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my family, walking the dog, fishing and working in the yard.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
If I had to pick a theme song would be the contemporary Christian song, “The only name,” by Big Daddy Weave.
Do you have a favorite quote?
My favorite quote, “It’s not your setback but your comeback.“
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want my legacy to be that I loved all of God's people unconditionally, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity or financial status. I want to be known as a bridge builder of communities that strived to bring togetherness and lead people to Jesus from the public and the marketplace ministry.
