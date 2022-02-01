Residents and officials are making preparations amid reports of a cold snap being forecasted in North Texas later this week.

With a winter storm forecasted for this Thursday with apparent certainty, and cold temperatures in the following days, questions involving the events of February 2021’s Winter Storm Uri are being raised by residents.

Here is what is known so far.

Will there be rotating power outages again?

It is uncertain.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages Texas’s power grid, has not released any warnings or energy conservation advisories as of Monday.

Still, Gov. Greg Abbott and Public Utility Commission of Texas Chair Peter Lake have said since Winter Storm Uri that “the lights will stay on.”

ERCOT has joined Abbott and Lake in trying to restore trust in the power grid, with the former hosting a series of community town halls in cities such as Frisco and Allen. In these meetings, ERCOT interim CEO Brad Jones told residents that a series of reforms were made guaranteeing more preparation.

Reports indicate that ERCOT officials are projecting service demand levels to match those of February 2021’s Winter Storm Uri. Moreover, The Dallas Morning News reported on Friday that ERCOT’s grid operator sent an email to stakeholders that morning, signaling plans to implement an “aggressive grid management plan” as they anticipate 73 gigawatts of statewide demand (demand during Uri reached up to 77 gigawatts.)

In a Monday email, a spokesperson for ERCOT said, “The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is anticipating high demand for power Wednesday through Sunday due to a forecasted cold front. This cold front is expected to bring winter weather and precipitation to the ERCOT region. ERCOT is taking early preventative action ahead of the expected increase in demand to ensure the grid remains reliable.”

They continued, “ERCOT will deploy all the tools available to us to manage the grid effectively during this winter weather. We are coordinating closely with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Public Utility Commission and elected officials — as well as electric generators and transmission and distribution utilities — to keep Texans informed throughout the week. We have ordered power plants across the region to postpone planned outages and to return from outages already in progress.”

What preparations are transportation officials taking?

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has been sending trucks to major thoroughfares and interchanges in North Texas to spray brine solution (water and salt) on the surfaces, thereby making it more difficult for ice to stick on the asphalt. This work continued through Tuesday, TxDOT confirmed in an email.

TxDOT sent the following advisories to motorists:

Pay close attention to forecasts, as their plans may have to change or cancel depending on what the storm produces.

During inclement weather, set aside distractions behind the wheel and give full attention to the road.

Drive for the conditions; go slow and allow extra time and air cushion to brake.

How are cities preparing?

McKinney

The city of McKinney has created a webpage of centralized information related to weather, including impacted city services, helpful information and frequently asked questions, said Denise Lessard, communications and media manager with the city. The page is available at McKinneyTexas.org/Weather.

To prepare for ice and snow events, the city has stockpiled 300-500 tons of sand, Lessard stated. In addition, the Public Works department has a day crew and a night crew set up to routinely check sanding trucks so they are ready to go if needed.

“Long term, we continue to evaluate and make improvements to critical facilities such as water pumping stations to add redundancy and reliability,” Lessard stated in an email. “Planned projects include adding emergency generator power and enhanced communications equipment.”

In an ice or snow event, areas that are sanded first include bridges, major thoroughfares, intersections, hills and declines. The city also sands at hospital emergency entrances and exits for ambulances, as well as at fire station entrances and exits. This may lead to a short delay before the city gets to neighborhood streets, Lessard stated.

“We keep radio and phone contact with police, fire, and our emergency management staff during the event,” she stated.

Celina

The city of Celina has said it is under a Winter Storm Watch from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday.

The city has said the Celina Public Works Department will be treating main roadways and bridges during hazardous conditions.

“The city does not have the resources to treat all residential or neighborhoods streets at this time,” Celina stated in a Facebook post. “If possible, please plan to stay at home.”

In a Tuesday Facebook post, the Celina Police Department warned that bad roadways due to weather could mean increased response times for first responders.

”If you must travel on the roadways during this winter storm watch, we ask that you plan accordingly,” the department stated. “Please give yourself ample time for your travels. Please drive at a slower rate of speed and give yourself extra room between other vehicles, ice on the roadway could be anywhere.”

Regarding waste operations, the city has said all operations will be suspended and offices closed on Thursday. Operations will tentatively resume at 10 a.m. Friday depending on road conditions, and Thursday garbage and recycle pick up will take place on Friday.

As a result, Friday garbage and recycle pick-up will take place on Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. depending on road conditions.

The Celina Fire Department will winterize trucks, and extra personnel will be on duty Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the city stated. Extra police personnel will also be standing by to assist.

Frisco

Frisco has pre-designated routes for its sanding trucks, said Bob Kopp, deputy director for the city’s Public Works department.

“Primarily the task is to make sure that the roads are passable and grip everything,” Kopp said. “We have some granular ice melting material, and we mix that with the sand.”

He added that crews are lined up to begin shifts on Wednesday, and other employees are ready to serve as backup. In addition, the department has checked that its bins are full of sand and de-icing material. The department also checked with suppliers in case additional sand will be needed. Kopp said the city usually has about three to four day’s worth of sand and seven sanding trucks.

The city sands service roads and major roads while the Texas Department of Transportation and the North Texas Tollway Authority are typically responsible for highways, Kopp said. He added that if first responders need to use a highway in an emergency, the city’s public works department will step in to help.

Kopp recommended driving at least 200 feet behind the city’s sanding trucks.

“Just because you never know what’s moving around, and if things are icy, somebody might stop suddenly,” Kopp said, “And just the sand coming out, we don’t like people to be right behind the trucks. So if they can keep a distance off, that would be great.”

Kopp said the city’s traffic intersections are on backup battery-powered generators that help with short outages. In addition, there are five additional mobile generators in case any intersections have prolonged outages.

“That became an issue with the last storm from last year,” Kopp said, “because a lot of them, the batteries finally ran out, so we had to back them up there.”

Kopp said the city’s water meter crews are set up, and starting Wednesday night there will be a standby crew.

“Normally this takes two or three days of prolonged cold weather before people start experiencing issues and concerns with their houses and everything,” he said, “But we’ve got plenty of people ready to go.”

Other departments who help the public works department with logistics will be on call 24/7, Kopp said, and customer service personnel will also be on standby 24/7.

Kopp said the department prepares for such situations with two seasonal exercises every year, which cover both winter and summer needs. Those exercises draw on lessons learned from the past, he said. In addition, there had been another preparation session for Frisco employees on Tuesday morning.

“They’re all ready. As ready as we can be,” Kopp said. “I spent 28 years in the military, and this department is just as good as a military department. And I don’t mean from a regimented perspective, but just from a readiness perspective, and know how to do their job and take care of the businesses and the residents in the city.”