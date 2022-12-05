Jennifer Achu has been a Frisco resident since 2008. Since then, she has become engrained in the community in a variety of ways, including by serving as a Frisco Urban Forestry Board member and as an ambassador for the Frisco Inclusion Committee. In this Q&A, Jennifer tells us about her role with the committee as well as details for the committee's upcoming event, a Kwanzaa Lighting and African Celebration of Frisco scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Verona Villa (6591 Dallas Parkway).
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My name is Jennifer Achu. An Immigrant from Cameroon, West Africa. My family relocated to Boston, Massachusetts in the 1990s where I went to high school and college.
I have been a resident of Frisco since 2008. I am a mother of 10-year-old twin boys, a registered nurse by profession, Frisco Urban Forestry Board Member Place 2, an author, the founder of The Miss Africa Texas Scholarship Pageant and the CEO of JAchu Ventures. JAchu Ventures is a company formed to partner with other companies, business ventures and individuals to fulfill a need for service or product that is lacking in the marketplace.
What made you want to get involved with the Frisco Inclusion Committee?
Anyone who knows me knows how much I love my city of Frisco in all aspects. After living in the city of Frisco for almost 15 years, I have watched the changes and the growth. I have enjoyed it and always wanted to be a part of the growth and changes in my city. Volunteering is a passion of mine, and when I reached out to our mayor’s office seeking some available volunteer opportunities, the Inclusion Committee was the right fit for my purpose. I enjoy learning about different cultures, educating others about my African Heritage and just generally, I love bringing people together from different backgrounds and cultures for a common purpose. I believe that no one deserves to be left on the sidelines if they have the passion and knowledge to be involved regardless of who they are and where they come from. That is inclusivity to me.
How would you describe your role with the Frisco Inclusion Committee?
I am an Ambassador for the Frisco Inclusion Committee. My role is to champion the ideas of the FIC and support the board as needed to fulfill the mission and vision of the FIC and the city of Frisco. My role is also to be willing and available to volunteer in the various different activities supported by the Frisco Inclusion committee.
Tell us about the upcoming Kwanzaa Lighting and African Celebration of Frisco event. What will attendees get to experience?
Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African American heritage, from Dec. 26th to Jan. 1, culminating in a community feast called Karamu, usually on the sixth day. The Kwanzaa Lighting and African Celebration in Frisco is a time to educate the community on the history of Kwanzaa, its principles, and traditions. This will be the 3rd annual Kwanzaa Lighting in the city of Frisco.
The event coming up on Dec. 19 will be the the first of its kind where the African American community is joined by the African community of Frisco to celebrate together with the citizens of Frisco. This is a family friendly event. In addition to the lighting of the Kwanzaa candles and the speakers, we will be showcasing an authentic African dance group and educating our guests about traditional attire from some few African tribes. This event was formed for families to rediscover their African heritage and to celebrate with friends and family members.
What preparations are underway for this event?
A lot has gone into putting this event together. We are grateful to our volunteers, vendors and sponsors who have helped us during this process to ensure that we are prepared to educate and entertain our guests in the best way possible. All the different partners are prepared and looking forward to this unique event.
What are your hopes for this event?
The main hope is that everyone leaves this event having a good time and learning one or two things they never knew about Kwanzaa/the African Heritage.
What are your hopes for the Frisco Inclusion Committee?
My hopes for the Frisco Inclusion committee are that we continue to be inclusive, extending our wings to be more involved with the many different fabrics of Frisco and to be proactive in seeking various ways to showcase our city’s vision as an inclusive city.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love traveling in general, most especially traveling internationally to learn about different cultures. I love reading, volunteering, spending time with family and friends and simply just hanging out with my two sons.
Where in Frisco is your favorite place to spend time, and why?
I love to spend time in The Star district. I enjoy good food and love the restaurants around that area. The Star district has a great atmosphere for family time, date nights or just spending time with my boys.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Livin’ My Best Life" by Dylan Scott.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am definitely an early bird. I enjoy waking up early around 6 a.m. to start my day. Although lately, with so much I have been doing, I have slowly become an early bird, and a night owl.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I would like to be remembered as an amazing mother to my twin boys, for my community service, my generosity, my passion to bring people together, my positive/ proactive nature and as someone who lived a fulfilled life.
