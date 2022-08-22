This December, an assortment of ginger bread houses will be decorated as part of a Frisco effort to provide funds for Scottish Rite for Children and for the Tri Delta Foundation.
The event, which first started in Fort Worth, hit close to home for Hollan Black, whose younger brother had been a patient at Scottish Rite for Children for 18 years. As a result, she has participated in the Dallas version of the event and has since helped start the Frisco iteration, which was founded in 2020. Today, she serves as committee chair for Cookies and Castles Frisco.
The 2022 version of the event is slated for Dec. 3 and 4. More information is available at cookiesandcastlesfrisco.com
Tell us a little bit about Cookies & Castles Frisco.
Cookies & Castles Frisco is a Gingerbread Extravaganza where families and friends gather to decorate gingerbread houses with a vast selection of sweet treats (3,000+ pounds). Cookies and Castles Frisco started in Fort Worth in 2001 growing to Dallas in 2007 and eventually to Frisco in 2020. Since 2020, the event has grown from 300 houses sold and $11,000 donated to Scottish Rite for Children to 600 houses last year and $50,000 donated to the hospital. This year we have set our goals even higher to 800-plus houses and not only repeating our to go event success but also hosting our first in-person event with two seatings!
What made you want to get involved with this event?
When I moved back to Dallas in 2008, I got involved with my local alumnae chapter that had just started the Cookies and Castles Dallas committee the year prior. Cookies and Castles Dallas benefitted Scottish Rite for Children which was close to my heart as my younger brother had been a patient there for 18 years. I started on the candy committee, eventually leading the Dallas Candy Committee. I eventually moved up north but never lost my love of the event and attended every year after. In 2019 I was approached to help start the Cookies and Castles Frisco committee and have lead the committee for the 2021 and 2022 events.
Tell us about the cause behind Cookies & Castles
Cookies and Castles Frisco benefits two worthy beneficiaries. The primary beneficiary receiving 90% of our donations is the general patient fund at Scottish Rite for Children as the hospital provides superior medical care regardless of a family's ability to pay. Our secondary beneficiary is the Tri Delta Foundation which provides members emergency assistance, scholarships and/or educational programming. We are hoping to have an exciting hospital designation announcement early next week!
How can the community get involved in Cookies & Castles this year?
Cookies and Castles Frisco partners with other local charitable organizations like National Charity League chapters in Plano and Frisco as well as Hunt Middle School and Frisco High School National Honors Society. We are hoping to announce new volunteer partnerships in the coming weeks. The best way the wider community can get involved is by attending the event(s) and becoming an underwriter, elf sponsor or patron sponsor. We strive to cover all of our expenses through sponsorships and patron donations. Each dollar sponsored is another dollar donated to the hospital.
This event first took place in 2020. What are your plans for the third run of this program?
This year is very exciting! We are expanding our event from a To-Go Only event (where our totes include but are not limited to 3-plus pounds of 15-plus candies, a preassembled house and icing) to the To-Go event plus two in-person seating events complete with a silent auction, multiple candy stations, private parties, photos with Santa and friends, popcorn and so much more! In years to come, we plan to expand and include a ladies luncheon and a cocktail event.
Describe your role as chairwoman for this event. What do your duties include?
My primary duties are to provide guidance and ensure coordination between the hospital and across the various subcommittees comprising the Cookies and Castles Frisco Committee to ensure a successful (and fun) event for our guests and volunteers while contributing the maximum donations possible to our beneficiaries.
Why host this event in Frisco?
When I think of Frisco, I think of family! What a perfect location to hold this event for Scottish Rite for Children since the hospital opened its Frisco location and serves our children directly in this community.
What is your favorite part of this event?
The previous years have been unique given the Covid limitations and having To-Go events, but witnessing the children's faces light up when coming around the corner and seeing Santa and his friends amongst the candy decor and treats is my personal favorite and makes a year's worth of planning worth every second! This year I'm most looking forward to seeing that same joy when the children and adults see the event in person as it was originally envisioned in 2020 with bright colorful candy decorations, 30-plus different fun, colorful and delicious candies and so much more!
What are your hopes for the future of Cookies & Castles?
In the future, I hope we expand the committee's events, while maintaining our Mission's purpose, to include more of our community in targeted events for couples and adults alike. Expanding our events will increase the impact our donations have on Scottish Rite families and other beneficiaries and be more inclusive of the wider Frisco community.
