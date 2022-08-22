Hollan Black online.png

Since Cookies & Castles Frisco was first founded, the event has grown from donating $11,000 to Scottish Rite for Children in 2020 to donating $500,000 last year. The event is preparing for its third run, which will take place in December. 

 Courtesy of Hollan Black
This December, an assortment of ginger bread houses will be decorated as part of a Frisco effort to provide funds for Scottish Rite for Children and for the Tri Delta Foundation.
 
