Celebrating the groundbreaking of a new model home in Fields are, from left, Jason Walker, Huntington Homes Vice President of Sales; Sophia Hargrove, Huntington Homes Marketing Manager; Evin Philbrick, Division Construction Manager for Huntington Homes; Carol Byard, Huntington Homes Sales Counselor; Todd Watson, Senior Vice President of Hunt Realty Investments, Inc.; Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney; Tony Marchbanks, Chief Operating Officer for Huntington Homes; Aaron Graham, Huntington Homes President; and Jeff Stinson, Vice President of Land for Huntington Homes.
The six floor plans range from 3,003 to 4,081 square feet, and buyers can select from single-story, 1.5-story and two-story designs. Homes feature either four or five bedrooms, as well as four and five full baths and two or three half baths. A three-car garage is standard for each plan. Pricing has not yet been finalized.
“Fields is going to be a one-of-a-kind community, so we wanted to offer truly exceptional floor plans, architectural details, materials and finishes,” said Aaron Graham, President of Highland Homes, parent company of Huntington Homes. “These designs are meant for entertaining and sophisticated, functional living.”
Each home has a fully equipped kitchen and prep kitchen with Viking appliances as standard as well as a study with a glass wall feature and an entertainment room. Primary bathrooms display floating vanities, a freestanding tub, an expansive shower and custom California closets. All secondary bedrooms include ensuite bathrooms. Oversized windows and glass sliders connect the indoors to spacious outdoor living areas, kitchens, fireplaces and private courtyards. Two designs include cabanas that can be converted into casitas off the covered patios. All plans have an expanded laundry room with additional mud space.
“Wow-worthy features and traditionally premium upgrades are already built into the design of the homes, so buyers can enjoy the luxury living that’s synonymous with Huntington Homes,” Graham said.
Nestled in a conference room at Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco, the local community and R…
Architectural development of the Fields floor plans series was led by Vice President of Architecture Gonzalo Romero whose homes have won “Home of the Year” in the Dallas Builders Association’s McSam Awards for the past three years.
The Marcello plan is being built as the model home. It is expected to be open for touring in June 2023.
Huntington Homes has 42 homesites in the Brookside neighborhood of Fields, a 2,545-acre development that offers access to Highway 380 and the Dallas Tollway and spans west from Preston Road to Teel Parkway. The future home and headquarters of PGA of America, Fields’ master plan includes space for retail, commercial and the University of North Texas at Frisco campus. The community will also have 75 acres of lakes, more than 25 miles of trails and planned amenities.
In addition to Fields, Huntington Homes builds in Windsong Ranch in Prosper and Woodforest in Montgomery County north of Houston. Learn more at huntingtonhomestx.com
