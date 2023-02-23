Huntington Fields GB.JPG

Celebrating the groundbreaking of a new model home in Fields are, from left, Jason Walker, Huntington Homes Vice President of Sales; Sophia Hargrove, Huntington Homes Marketing Manager; Evin Philbrick, Division Construction Manager for Huntington Homes; Carol Byard, Huntington Homes Sales Counselor; Todd Watson, Senior Vice President of Hunt Realty Investments, Inc.; Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney; Tony Marchbanks, Chief Operating Officer for Huntington Homes; Aaron Graham, Huntington Homes President; and Jeff Stinson, Vice President of Land for Huntington Homes.

 Courtesy photo

Huntington Homes has broken ground on a model home representing a new series of home designs specifically for the highly anticipated Fields community in Frisco.

The six floor plans range from 3,003 to 4,081 square feet, and buyers can select from single-story, 1.5-story and two-story designs. Homes feature either four or five bedrooms, as well as four and five full baths and two or three half baths. A three-car garage is standard for each plan. Pricing has not yet been finalized.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

