Katherine Rodriguez grew up pretending to write newspaper articles and passing them out to her neighbors. Today, she's a public relations student at the University of North Texas, studying at the Frisco campus and serving as a student CEO for student-managed PR agency AGENZ PR. The group has clients in the local business community including Kaleidoscope Park, Texas Music Project, Engage Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas and more.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My name is Katherine Rodriguez, and I’m a senior at the University of North Texas. When I was a kid, instead of playing with toys or watching cartoons, I spent my time writing pretend newspaper articles and passing them out to my neighbors. I joined every newspaper and yearbook club that my school offered. To this day, I still love writing, but I found that my true passions lie in building relationships. I feel blessed to have the opportunity to pursue my passion through the public relations major.
What made you want to attend UNT at Frisco?
When I decided I wanted to finish my undergraduate studies, I had just moved back to the Frisco area thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. I was living at home with my parents while I got my ducks in a row and didn’t know where to begin. I heard that UNT at Frisco had an incredible public relations program and was home to the student-managed PR firm, AGENZ PR. All of a sudden things started to click for me! I was able to easily commute from home and still receive a great education.
Tell us about your role with AGENZ PR.
Being a part of AGENZ PR was a goal of mine as soon as I decided to pursue a public relations degree, so imagine my surprise when I was selected to serve as one of its student CEOs! I love being a leader, so having the opportunity to mentor other public relations students has been incredibly fulfilling. As a student CEO, my focus is not only on my own client work and our brand strategy but also on helping our team develop professionally with guest speakers and tours to local PR agencies.
What are your hopes for after graduation?
I’m interested in so many things, it’s hard to narrow down what my exact “dream job” would be. I’m hoping to start out as a public relations specialist, and maybe one day even own my own agency. That would be pretty cool.
What are your thoughts on taking classes in Frisco?
I think Frisco is the perfect place to take classes, especially if you’re trying to learn about the business world. Frisco is bursting with energy right now and it’s an exciting time to see all the development. I feel lucky that I get to be a part of that.
What is a normal day like for you?
I get up bright and early most days in order to get ready for my other job — being a babysitter. I have the honor of caring for some of the sweetest, funniest kids in the world. Once their parents come home from work, that’s when I start heading to my classes. I get out of class in the evenings and start on homework, as well as prepare any materials for our AGENZ meetings. I try to wrap up in time to take a brain break by catching up on trashy reality TV. Don’t judge!
What do you like to do in your free time?
Nowadays I don’t have much free time, so I try to be really intentional about my hobbies. I’ve started to take walks more often, which is a great way to practice mindfulness. Journaling has also been a great way to express my gratitude for everything that has been going on in my life.
What advice do you have for future UNT at Frisco students?
My advice is that it is never too early to start building meaningful relationships. Attend events and be engaged with the community. Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there — ask questions and be open to making connections.
Where in Frisco is your favorite place to spend time and why?
I love going to the Frisco Public Library. Sometimes I’ll even bring the kids I babysit, but even when I’m just having a “me” day, it’s a great place to chill. It’s a beautiful building with tons of awesome programming. If you haven’t been, you’re missing out.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
“Cloudbusting” by Kate Bush.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Definitely a night owl. I’m guilty of hitting the snooze button one too many times.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I hope that my legacy could be to inspire and empower the next generation of young Latinas to pursue their dreams in the public relations field. I want them to know that there is space for us in this industry and our voices will be heard.
