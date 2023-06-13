‘I think parents need to pay attention’: Frisco ISD trustees discuss balancing act of teacher pay, budgeting constraints

Discussions regarding a proposed deficit budget for Frisco ISD continued during a public hearing on Monday.
Frisco ISD is proposing a deficit budget for the second straight year, citing a lack of increased revenue from the 88th session of the Texas Legislature. The legislature wrapped up its regular session in May, and it is unclear if or when a special session focused on education funding will be called, and what the nature of such a special session would entail. More information about the proposed budget and impacts of the legislative session on FISD is available in this story by the Frisco Enterprise:
After the proposed budget was first presented to trustees on May 30, the district hosted a budget public hearing during its June 12 regular meeting.
During the June 12 discussion, Trustee Stephanie Elad expressed concern about adopting a second deficit budget and concerns that the proposed increase in compensation would significantly be taken up by an increase in cost of benefits for many teachers.
“I do certainly appreciate all of the work that must have been done to make that happen, but I am concerned that teachers aren’t really going to be seeing in a lot of cases that much more in their take-home pay,” Elad said.
Trustee John Classe also commented on the budget’s deficit nature, noting that balancing teacher pay and the budget deficit was a “tug of war.”
He said other school districts across the state are also looking to adopt deficit budgets, adding, “and I can only speculate as to how long that will go on before the legislature will do something about it.”
“They clearly have the resources to do something about it to this point, and for reasons that I could speculate, we don’t have it yet,” Classe said. “It’s not an alarm that I would sound at this point, but I think parents need to pay attention from the point that we’re at now, because we can’t go too much further with deficit budget before the rate of teacher pay increases starts to affect attrition in a greater way, to the extent that class sizes may have to get larger as a means of controlling budget deficits.”
FISD Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Smith said that if or when the state of Texas comes through with additional funding, the first thing the district will look at is additional compensation.
“We don’t have kind of a ‘plan B’ to communicate at this point, because we don’t know what kind of strings might be attached to additional funding,” Smith said, “and we want to make sure we meet whatever requirements are kind of placed on us when additional funding is provided. But that will be the absolute first thing that we look at, when and if we get additional money from the state.”
Board President Renee Archambault noted that the budget can be amended at a later time.
“It is a frustrating position to sit in as folks that are governance for over 5.4 million children across the state of Texas to have that funding held hostage, and then we are faced with an exorbitant amount of issues in public education right now, one of which obviously being the rate at which teachers and staff are leaving education, and we want to keep them here,” Archambault said. “And so we are sitting in a space of not knowing what unfunded mandates are coming our way, how we’ll be able to effectively provide hopefully some type of balanced budget and to be able to pay our teachers and staff what they deserve. So we’re in a precarious position right now. And it’s…I wish we had all the answers, but that may not come for a good amount of time.”
Archambault noted that the board is required to adopt some type of budget in order for the district’s 9,000 staff members to be paid in July.
“Because if we don’t adopt a budget, then there is no mechanism by which our 9,000 employees can receive a paycheck,” she said. “And so it is a dire situation that we find ourselves in. I know that it is always a very thoughtful and thought-provoking process as we go through our budgeting, but especially having so many variables that are yet-to-be determined, we are going to have to do the best that we can so that we can retain the highest amount of educators and staff members so that our kids have classrooms and campuses that are full of subject matter experts in August when school starts.”
The board is slated to vote on adoption of the budget on June 20, with expectations to adopt a tax rate in August or September.
Also during the June 12 meeting, trustees Dynette Davis and Mark Hill were sworn in following the May 6 election. Dynette won re-election to the Place 4 seat, and Mark Hill was elected to the Place 5 spot. The board also celebrated outgoing Trustee Debbie Gillespie, who served on the board for 12 years.
In addition, trustees voted on naming new officers. Dynette Davis was named board president in a 5-1 vote, with Elad voting against. Gopal Ponangi was named board vice president in a 6-0 vote. Archambault was named board secretary in a 5-1 vote, with Elad voting against.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record.
