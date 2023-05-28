Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 28, 2023 @ 9:46 am
Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of May 28 in and around Frisco:
Goat Yoga Dallas will host a goat yoga session at 10 a.m. Sunday May 28 at the Frisco Fresh Market (9215 John W. Elliott).
Tickets are $20 for children and $32 for adults and can be bought at this link: eventbrite.com/o/goat-yoga-dallas-14208859623. Spots are limited.
The Stonebriar Wind Symphony will perform patriotic marches, American classics and more at this one-hour concert, scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, May 28.
The concert is free and will take place at Stonebriar Community Church (4801 Legendary Drive). The event will be held in the worship center inside Building A off of Parkwood Blvd.
The Frisco Roughriders will host the San Antonio Missions for 7:05 p.m. games on May 30, June 1 and June 2.
Ticket information and more details are at milb.com/frisco.
The Frisco Square Property Owners Association will again host a free summer concert series, Music in the Square.
Concerts are scheduled for Fridays, June 2, 9, 16 and 23 from 7-9 p.m. at Frisco Square (8843 Coleman Blvd.).
The June 2 show will feature Dallas-based cover band 80s Gadgets.
More information is at friscosquare.com/mits.
The Frisco Improv Players will host a night of improv comedy from 8-9:40 p.m. June 3 at the Frisco Discovery Center (8004 Dallas Parkway Suite 200).
General admission is $15. More information is at friscoimprovplayers.com.
