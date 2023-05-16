In front of 10,019 fans, the Frisco RoughRiders edged the Amarillo Sod Poodles 3-2 on Tuesday at Riders Field after Tekoah Roby carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning.

Roby tied his season high with eight strikeouts for the RoughRiders (14-19). Amarillo (15-19) picked up its first hit with one out in the seventh inning when AJ Vukovich tripled and Deyvison De Los Santos homered to tie the game, 2-2.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

