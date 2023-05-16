In front of 10,019 fans, the Frisco RoughRiders edged the Amarillo Sod Poodles 3-2 on Tuesday at Riders Field after Tekoah Roby carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning.
Roby tied his season high with eight strikeouts for the RoughRiders (14-19). Amarillo (15-19) picked up its first hit with one out in the seventh inning when AJ Vukovich tripled and Deyvison De Los Santos homered to tie the game, 2-2.
Marc Church (2-2) entered in the seventh after Roby allowed the home run. Church struck out the first three batters he faced and put away all five hitters before Nick Starr pitched the ninth. Starr got the save with a three up, three down frame. Jackson Goddard (1-1) allowed just one hit in 2.1 innings for Amarillo, but that one hit was Harris' go-ahead homer.
Frisco welcomed 10,019 fans on Tuesday, the biggest crowd at Riders Field since August 25, 2019.
Dustin Harris homered on the first pitch of the bottom of the eighth inning to provide the game-winning run. It was the first one-run win for Frisco this season.
Nick Tanielu started the scoring in the second inning with a solo home run for Frisco. He tacked on an RBI single in the sixth to push Frisco's lead to 2-0. Amarillo tied the game in the top of the seventh and Harris' home run was the only hit the rest of the game for either team.
Harris went 3-for-4 on the day, while Luisangel Acuña and Jax Biggers both had base hits to extend their hit streaks to eight and six games, respectively.
The six-game series continues with the second game on Wednesday, May 17th at 6:35 p.m. RHP Jack Leiter (1-2, 4.35 ERA) will pitch for Frisco, opposite of RHP Deyni Olivero (1-2. 8.87 ERA) for Amarillo.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
