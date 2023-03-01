 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured spotlight
The Star Shines Bright

Inside The Star District’s economic development strategy in Frisco

  • 0
CRR55638.jpg

It’s a place for throwing a football around on a Saturday night, but it’s also the future site of the Academy of Country Music awards in May.

It’s where the Dallas Cowboys practice, but also where Frisco ISD hosts its student marching band showcase.

Monkee Retail Store.jpg

An inside look at the recently-opened Monkee's of Frisco boutique at The Star. 
Tricky Fish Exterior.jpg

Tricky Fish opened at The Star in September 2022. 
The Glen Interior.jpg

The Glen, a restaurant product of the Frisco-based Simms Hospitality Group, is located at 6655 Winning Drive. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Star Local Media

Allen American

Carrollton Leader

Celina Record

Coppell Gazette

Flower Mound Leader

Frisco Enterprise

Lake Cities Sun

Lewisville Leader

Little Elm Journal

McKinney Courier Gazette

MesquiteNews

Plano Star Courier

Rowlett Lakeshore Times

The Colony Courier Leader

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred