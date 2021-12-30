roadwork
File photo

Frisco is gearing up to construct and expand on its roadway infrastructure as the city continues to see growth and development into 2022. 

“It’s kind of a big construction year coming up for us,” Assistant Engineering Director Jason Brodigan said. 

With growth and development around the future headquarters of the PGA of America and around the Fields development, Brodigan said there’s a need to provide roadways that serve the area. 

Big-ticket roadway projects for 2022 include developing new roadways, which Brodigan said can help relieve some routes. 

“As new places appear on our city limits here, new roadways are needed to serve them,” he said. 

Here is a preview of important road construction projects coming to Frisco through the new year. Click on the lines below to read more about each project:

