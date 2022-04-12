It was a celebration of Ramadan Iftar traditions and Frisco's cultural diversity at Monday evening's Interfaith Ramadan Iftar program at Frisco Hall.
The Islamic Center of Frisco played host to the event, along with partners whyislam.org and the Frisco Inclusion Committee.
Close to 200 guests attended the program, which included a question and answer session on the Ramadan Iftar traditions and the Islamic faith, and also recognition of various city and civic leaders and organizations who have supported the Islamic Center of Frisco and its members' inclusion in the community. Those in attendance included Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney, Frisco City Manager George Purefoy as well as city council members, public servants and other community leaders. The program ended at 7:55 p.m., when fast opened and dinner was served.
The Q&A portion of the program included a discussion with panelists Shaykh Salah Mahmoud and Shaykh Mubeen Kamani. Mahmoud earned his bachelor of arts degree in Islamic Studies from Al-Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt, and continued his education to obtain various valuable certifications in Qur'an. Kamani is not only the youth director at the Islamic Center of Frisco, but also an instructor at the Qalam Seminary Institute. He was instrumental in beginning the Safwah Seminary at the Islamic Center of Frisco, which offers courses to middle and high school students.
"What a Muslim believes in, what is in our hearts, is basic — believe in one God, Allah," Kamani told the crowd. "All of the books of God, not just in the Qur'an — we love and respect all of them… We believe in all of the prophets that came, and we believe in life after death. Whatever you do here, you will be held accountable."
During his address to the crowd, Mayor Cheney talked about when the Islamic Center of Frisco moved into its location on Main Street in 2007, it was "humble beginnings in a small space," and that at that time he was a first-year councilmember and it was a "very different time in Frisco."
"(Back then) I was proud to be one of the councilmembers that welcomed you to Frisco, from those humble beginnings you have grown and become an asset to our community," Cheney said of the Islamic Center of Frisco.
Later in the program, Sadah Haq presented a service appreciation award to Frisco City Manager Purejoy, who will be retiring from his post after more than three decades of service to the city later this year.
"As a community, whether it is the Frisco Muslim community or the greater Frisco community, we are grateful for this man's legacy and dedication," Haq said of Purefoy. "We are so in awe of the way you put your heart into your work over the years."
Said Purefoy of the recognition:
The Islamic Center of Frisco also recognized non-profit organizations the Frisco Police Community Foundation and Frisco Fastpacs, as well as community partner Home Depot and Costco.
