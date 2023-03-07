A height model simulation indicates a view of the project with an addition of 24-foot trees. Other renderings depicted trees at various heights as they grow from 12 feet to 24 feet. See all of the renderings at this link: tinyurl.com/4d6uybuk
Rendering courtesy of city of Frisco documentation
At 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, the Frisco City Council voted 4-2 to approve a specific use permit that will allow Universal Parks and Resorts to open a theme park focused on kids ages 3-11 in the city.
The zoning applies to a 97.4-acre tract of land. City documentation indicates about 30 of those acres would go to a “theme park,” identified as including “rides, restaurants, plazas, water features, walkways, ponds, etc. (but does not include the parking associated with the development).”
“The intensity of the proposed development is less than that of potential other developments in terms of the number of driveways, water and sewer demand, and generated traffic,”states a report generated by city of Frisco staff. “Further, in addition to complying with the City’s development standards, the applicant is proposing to install additional landscaping around the perimeter of the development, install a wider trail along Panther Creek Parkway, and cap the maximum height.”
The full 20-page report outlines traffic considerations, surrounding infrastructure, trip generation estimates and more. Read the full report at this link:tinyurl.com/2vvdjymb
According to the report, the project will include a 300-room hotel designed for families in phase one. An additional 300 rooms is possible in the future. Besides the roughly 30-acres of theme park and the hotel, “the remainder of the site is proposed to be hotel guest parking, theme park guest parking, employee/back of house parking (each of the before mentioned parking areas are separated from one another), and support uses (administration & employee support, storage & technical services, etc.),” the city staff report states. A city presentation indicates the site would include over 4,300 parking spaces.
The approval on Tuesday came in the midst of a special called joint meeting of the Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission and Frisco City Council. The commission recommended approval of the specific use permit in a 5-0 vote.
The Frisco City Council’s March 7 vote came in with four in favor and two voting against.
Council members Tammy Meinershagen, John Keating, Angelia Pelham and Bill Woodard voted in favor of the project.
Council members Brian Livingston and Laura Rummel were recorded as “no” votes. Livingston cited concerns about the project location and traffic. Rummel said she preferred the item be tabled until a contract is made with the nearby Cobb Hill neighborhood.
According to a Tuesday night presentation to the city council, expected economic impact to the city over 10 years is estimated at $63,465,870 (including city sales tax, Economic Development Corporation sales tax, Community Development Corporation sales tax, city property tax and city hotel occupancy tax). The expected economic impact to the city over 20 years is estimated to be $155,091,438.
According to the presentation, economic incentives include $8.7 million during phase one, which is a 10-year term. Incentives during phase one include a $3.2 million Discretionary Qualified Infrastructure Grant from the Frisco Economic Development Corporation (FEDC); a $4.5 million Infrastructure Assessment Grant from the FEDC; and a $1 million separated materials sales tax rebate from all public entities.
Phase two, which is also a 10-year term, includes economic incentives amounting to $4 million. That includes a $3 million Qualified Infrastructure Grant from the FEDC and a $1 million separated materials sales tax rebate from all entities.
The presentation included a list of phase one performance requirements. That list included a requirement that phase one improvements would be complete and the hotel would be open to the public by June 2026; that there would be documentation that the project’s capital expenditure would be at least $415 million and that the project would remain open no less than 260 days per year.
A list of phase two performance requirements included an expansion of the hotel or evidence of additional capital expenditure of $135 million.
A chart of generated traffic presented Tuesday indicated that the Universal project would generate an estimated 7,600 daily trips (in and out) on weekdays and 14,880 daily trips on Saturdays. The chart showed that other development under the current mixed use zoning would generate 28,720 daily trips on weekdays and 12,648 daily trips on Saturdays.
Stay tuned to the Frisco Enterprise for more coverage of this vote.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.