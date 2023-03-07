Universal council meeting march 7 2023.jpg

At 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, the Frisco City Council voted 4-2 to approve a specific use permit that will allow Universal Parks and Resorts to open a theme park focused on kids ages 3-11 in the city. 

The zoning applies to a 97.4-acre tract of land. City documentation indicates about 30 of those acres would go to a “theme park,” identified as including “rides, restaurants, plazas, water features, walkways, ponds, etc. (but does not include the parking associated with the development).” 

Universal traffic diagram.png

A staff report produced by city of Frisco staff included diagrams regarding traffic flow. See the full report at tinyurl.com/2vvdjymb
Exhibit 2-PD-280,272,282 Exhibits with 2019 Hike & Bike Master Plan

A trail exhibit was presented by city of Frisco staff alongside the proposed Universal project. 
shrubbery height exhibit.png

A height model simulation indicates a view of the project with an addition of 24-foot trees. Other renderings depicted trees at various heights as they grow from 12 feet to 24 feet. See all of the renderings at this link: tinyurl.com/4d6uybuk

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

