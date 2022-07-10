July is a special month for Parks and Recreation.
It's national Parks and Recreation Month, and during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Frisco made it official with a proclamation.
“This is our opportunity to highlight the services and facilities we have that serve our citizens, including the Frisco Athletic Center, The Grove at Frisco Commons, The Discovery Center and the Heritage Museum,” said Jennifer Russell, Special Events supervisor with the city. “But also it’s a time for us to spotlight our employees, our staff that is out there working every day for our community.”
In honor of Parks and Recreation month, here are five things to know about the state of "play" in Frisco.
Progress continues on Cannaday Recreation Area
Frisco residents will soon be able to enjoy an elevated version of the recreation area sandwiched between Smith Elementary School and Clark Middle School.
A reinvestment project centered on Cannaday Recreation Area includes adding a fitness park next to Smith Elementary School, as well as playground upgrades, new path connections and a redesigned entry plaza. In addition to some traditional equipment, the area will also include things like an obstacle course and cross training equipment.
The four-acre park was first completed in 2000.
In an April interview with the Frisco Enterprise, Shannon Coates, Parks and Recreation director, said inspiration for the park update includes previous presidential fitness challenges and the American Ninja Warrior show, which features people from around the country attempting to complete a competitive obstacle course.
On June 28, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department announced that the project was almost complete, with construction expected to end in July.
If it’s fish you wish…
Frisco’s Vial Lake has been the subject of a recent fish survey, and as a result, the city’s Natural Resources Division has taken steps to introduce sterile grass carp to the lake.
That includes filing a permit application for the carp and designing a barrier that will make sure the carp stay within the lake. The fish are expected to help “naturally reduce the excess vegetation currently found in the lake,” according to the Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly report.
Parks and programming
The Frisco Parks and Recreation department has scheduled multiple events for the month of July, including Touch a Truck on July 12, roller skating event “Let’s Roll, Frisco” for July 15, a Play Artistically Open House at the Frisco Discovery Center on July 16. For more information, visit this link.
During a Tuesday report to the City Council, Coates also highlighted the department’s new “Music at the Calaboose” event, its first city-produced singer-songwriter series in Frisco. The monthly event aims to bring live music to downtown at the Heritage Center, according to the report.
“I think people are really excited about this, and we’ve got some great artists lined up that I won’t reveal just yet,” she said.
Appreciating public art
“Waiting on the Rails,” a 2003 statue that formerly sat on Preston Road in front of La Hacienda Ranch - Frisco, was recently damaged after being hit by a car, Coates said. After conservators restore the piece to its original state, there are plans to relocate the art to the Frisco Heritage Center where visitors can get a look at the statue beyond merely driving by it.
The piece, created by Darrell Davis, serves as a “reminder of the railroad’s importance for the people who built it and those that transported themselves and their goods in the early years of Frisco,” according to the city website.
Conservators David and Martin Iles will begin working on restoring the statue this month.
