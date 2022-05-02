la hacienda

La Hacienda Ranch in Frisco has reopened its doors with some updates, including a new mural in its entrance area. General Manager Elizabeth Horton has said dining areas were kept traditional. 

After an extended closure to the public, La Hacienda Ranch in Frisco is back in business. 

Over the weekend, the restaurant opened its doors to visitors for the first time since a fire temporarily closed the restaurant. Elizabeth Horton, general manager of the Frisco location, said the response so far from the community has been great. 

"Everyone’s super excited to come back, and we’re super excited to have everyone back," she said. 

On Wednesday at 4 p.m., the restaurant will officially open its doors for business. 

On July 27, a small fire forced a closure of the restaurant, and the location closed for repairs, upgrades and remodeling. Changes include getting a brand new kitchen, new plumbing, air conditioning units and soda machines, Horton said.  

"Most of the dining areas we kept traditional because we didn’t want (guests) to come in and be like 'This doesn’t even feel like home,'" Horton said, "because a lot of people, they’ve been coming here since we opened, so 25-plus years." 

La Hacienda

The floor and ceiling of "Papa's Room" were redone, and the mural was touched up after pipes burst in the area during a winter weather event.  

One of the location's popular rooms, "Papa's Room," did get an upgrade after pipes burst in the area during a winter weather event. The room's floor and ceiling were redone, and the mural was touched up, Horton said.  

Changes also include a redone bar top and a new mural in the front entrance.  

The restaurant's outdoor patio, which formerly had gravel, now has a flagstone flooring with three new trees. 

La ha porch

The restaurant's outdoor patio, which formerly had gravel, now has a flagstone flooring with three new trees. 

November 2021 marked the Frisco location’s 28th year of existence. According to the city of Frisco, in 1993, the city granted its first economic development incentive to install a fire hydrant in front of the location on Preston Road. 

During the weekend opening, Horton recalled one guest's comment. 

"She was like 'I know this sounds funny because it’s just a restaurant, but I feel at home now. It's just like family.'" she said. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments