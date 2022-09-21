“It is my honor to welcome you to the very first H-E-B in North Texas.”
And with that comment from H-E-B Public Affairs Director Mabrie Jackson, a crowd of Frisco leaders and community members erupted into applause.
It just so happened that the very first H-E-B in north Texas was located at 4800 Main St. in Frisco, Texas.
This week marked a new era for H-E-B as it welcomed a Frisco crowd into its brand new store for a Tuesday ribbon cutting and then opened its doors officially at 6 a.m. the next morning.
For Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney, the day was an answer to a myriad of questions that he’s been fielding from the community.
“This is an exciting day here in Frisco, because as mayor, believe it or not, probably the No. 1 question I got on a day-to-day basis is ‘When is H-E-B going to finally open in Frisco?’” Cheney said Tuesday. “Because people did their homework and they knew that H-E-B owned the land in Frisco and was just waiting for the day that they opened.”
The store’s official opening comes a little over a year after Frisco and H-E-B officials broke ground on the project in June 2021. Since then, H-E-B has brought over 700 partners on board to operate the store — 600 of whom are new to the retailer and who are from the local area, said Juan Carlos Rück, H-E-B executive vice president of North West Food Drug.
Since announcing its store in Frisco, the grocery chain has also supported 150 community providers in the Frisco community through outreach.
“And we’re just getting started,” Jackson added.
Indeed, during Tuesday’s ceremony, H-E-B officials presented a check for $10,000 to go towards agriculture and culinary arts programs at Frisco ISD’s Career and Technical Education center to help with programming and career preparation initiatives.
“And this is our way of saying thank you to all of our public educators for providing our students with an early start to a fantastic career path, and to let their students know that we are hiring a whole lot of partners over the next few years,” Jackson said.
Doors opened Wednesday with shelves stocked and checkout lanes prepped. But around the store’s campus were also hints at the retailer’s new home: a green space on the building’s east side featured giant letters spelling out “Frisco” (with space for an H-E-B fan to stand in the middle as the “I”) in an inviting spot for a social media photo.
In addition, a wide mural facing the green space showcased Frisco’s iconic water tower next to an H-E-B truck. It was a project that Jackson said included multiple members of the community.
“Our city council participated, our fire department participated, Boys and GirlsClub, the VFW, Frisco art teachers, everybody had a part in stamping, cutting, painting and assembling this really wonderful mural on the side.”
H-E-B’s Frisco location is located at 4800 Main St.
PHOTOS: Get a look inside the new Frisco H-E-B before doors open tomorrow
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.