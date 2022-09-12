Marching season has officially kicked off in Frisco, and both students and teachers have been working to prepare their shows for the season. David Simon serves as director of bands with Frisco High School and gave us an inside look at what the band program is like. Here's what we learned.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in Cedar Park, Texas (a suburb of Austin), and attended Leander High School, where I fell in love with music and band. I went on to attend Baylor University, where I received my Bachelors Degree in Music Education. After college, I came up to DFW for student teaching, and was fortunate enough to serve in my first job as a band director at that same school. I came to Frisco High School 11 years later, and have been blessed to be in such a strong and supportive fine arts community ever since! My amazing wife, Addie Jordon, and I welcomed our son Brayden in 2020. I also enjoy bicycling and competing in races!
What brought you to Frisco ISD and to Frisco High School?
I knew from talk within the education community that Frisco ISD champions its ‘smaller-school’ model, allowing students to participate and star in multiple activities — opportunities they may not have at bigger schools. This was really intriguing because our purpose is to help students discover who they are, and become who they want to be, while preparing for their future. What better way than to help them learn to balance multiple responsibilities, while doing a variety of things they love. This philosophy, coupled with Frisco High School’s status as the ORIGINAL in FISD — with a true multi-generational attendance zone — made this a very special opportunity for me.
Why did you want to become a band director?
Throughout high school I ALSO loved science, and made the tough decision to pursue a pre-medical path over a career in music. I initially went up to Waco and Baylor University as a biology major. During my first two years, I was still working as ‘marching band tech’ for my old high school band director, at her new school in The Colony. I made two or three weekly day-trips from Waco up to DFW… I just couldn’t shake that itch to be involved with the band. After my sophomore fall semester, I went home for the holidays and thought long and hard about what I really wanted to do, and decided to change majors to music education that spring. The creativity involved in teaching fine arts, coupled with the chance to impact students’ lives in such a significant way, ultimately drew me to this path.
What are your hopes for this year's marching season, both at Frisco High and in Frisco ISD?
Every year we set out to give our students an unforgettable experience, which is hopefully unique and different from their previous years. We want them to make lasting memories, life-long friends, and grow as people. For Frisco ISD as a whole, our mission is to give every student access to high quality, rigorous fine arts education, and my hope is that students in all of our schools experience this kind of memory-making and growth in this context.
How has Frisco High been preparing for marching season?
Like just about every other high school band in Texas, we passed out our fall marching show music back at the end of the spring semester. Student leaders work with their section members over the summer, holding sectionals and getting to know one another at section parties. Our student leadership team convenes in mid-July for training, and then the full band starts the last week of July for summer band camp! Summer camp is intense, but things level off once the school year starts and our schedule settles in. We rehearse four days a week during the varsity football season, with games on Thursdays or Fridays, and marching band competitions on the weekends when we arrive in October.
What is your favorite part about marching season with Frisco ISD?
Marching band is an activity which really lets students be active and physical, WHILE making music and working hard together as a team. In Frisco ISD, I think all of the band programs really strive to make the marching season an extension of our ideals that are in place in our bands throughout the year — we really try to make a product the students can perform to a high level, with high standards, while also entertaining the crowd during ‘Friday night lights.'
What is your favorite piece for a band to perform on the field?
This year I am most excited to hear us perform our ‘closer’ (the final part of our show), which is music from “The Sunken Cathedral” by French composer Claude Debussy. It has a HUGE final arrival, which we hope will be special for the students and the audience alike! Any time a band plays music with moments like this, I am here for it.
What is your personal instrument of choice?
I grew up playing the French horn — it has the most beautiful sound of all the instruments.
What is your earliest music-related memory?
Hard to say, but I do remember attending an Austin Symphony Orchestra concert with my grandfather when I was very young. Barry Tuckwell was the soloist — he was a world-famous French hornist and played Mozart’s "Concert Rondo" for French horn and orchestra.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
Oh wow… maybe the Finale from Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony? (If you know… you know) It’s constantly walking the line between chaos and calm.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
BOTH, unfortunately!
What do you want your legacy to be with the Frisco High School band program?
I hope to build even more upon the strong foundation we’ve put in place, one that will perpetuate itself forever. Future directors will have their own style and systems, but a foundation built upon high standards, a family atmosphere, and dedicated students and staff having fun should be everlasting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.