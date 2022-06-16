As the city of Dallas was announced as one of 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup, FC Dallas team president Dan Hunt, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney and other Frisco leaders in attendance couldn't contain their excitement.
Their smiles were as wide as a soccer pitch.
FIFA announced that Dallas will be one of six cities in the Central region, along with Kansas City, Atlanta, Houston, Monterrey, Mexico, and Mexico City, Mexico. Games in Dallas will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. But, with FC Dallas calling Frisco home, along with Toyota Stadium, the National Soccer Hall of Fame and the FC Dallas training complex, the World Cup coming to Dallas is sure to impact Frisco.
The 2026 World Cup will be unique for several reasons. It will be the first World Cup to feature an expanded field of 48 teams. It will also be the first World Cup to be played in Canada, as all three North Americans countries will play host to the 2026 World Cup.
"The World Cup will put the DFW region on a worldwide stage, bringing millions of dollars of economic impact," said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney after the announcement. "Frisco will be a major part of the hosting with our facilities including Toyota Stadium and the National Soccer Hall of Fame. Our residents will get a front row seat to the greatest sporting event in the world."
See Mayor Jeff Cheney's comments to the crowd gathered in downtown Dallas during Thursday afternoon's rally prior to FIFA's announcement:
For FC Dallas team president Dan Hunt bringing the World Cup back to the United States and Dallas is personal. His father, Lamar Hunt, is one of the founding fathers of U.S. soccer, and played a huge role in bringing the "beautiful game" and the World Cup to the U.S. in 1994. Dallas was a host city in 1994, with games played at the Cotton Bowl.
Now, Dan Hunt, along with his brother, Clark Hunt, CEO and chairman of the Kansas City Chiefs, will be able to continue the family legacy of bringing the world's largest sporting event to American soil. Kansas City was also named a host city, with games planned to be played at Arrowhead Stadium.
"The economic impact that we are trying to bring to Dallas-Fort Worth is in the billions," Dan Hunt said. "In 1994, with the World Cup coming to America, that is what brought the MLS in this country to life. With the World Cup coming in 2026, we are entering the most exciting time for soccer in this country."
Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, told the crowd attending the rally that AT&T Stadium will host the world's best athletes, playing the world game on the world's biggest sports stage in Texas.
Other host cities for the 2026 World Cup are Vancouver, Canada, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Guadalajara, Mexico in the west region, and Toronto, Canada, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami and New York/New Jersey in the east region.
