The morning of Saturday, Nov. 19, a group gathered at the head of a grassy trail to be a part of Frisco history.
As the group traversed the “Big Bluestem Trail” for the first time, their footsteps marked a milestone in a 15-year journey as Frisco welcomed members of the public for the first time to a small piece of Grand Park.
That day, Frisco officially opened the 2.2-mile trail that will serve as a launch point for decades of development at the park.
For Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney, the opening was a step towards a broader future.
“This is just an opportunity for people to start experiencing this beautiful piece of property that we own and quite frankly kind of give the public an opportunity to see it with their own eyes so they can share their feedback as far as how they want us to build it out and shape it over phases and generations,” Cheney said.
The trailhead and parking, now open to the public, are located on the south side of Cotton Gin Road between Legacy Drive and Dallas Parkway. The trail goes through Grand Park to Stonebrook Parkway, according to the city website. A trail map is available at arcg.is/1aGbX90
Looking ahead, Cheney said next steps include gathering input, visions and dreams from the public.
“And then we’ll start next year really kind of trying to map out what a phase one can look like,” Cheney said. “There’s a lot of ideas that have been explored, and then we just want to be very thoughtful about the different uses and that we deliver something that the public is really proud of.”
The opening comes after Frisco voters approved $22.5 million in 2006 for the acquisition and initial development of Grand Park, according to a previous article in the Frisco Enterprise. Over time, the story of Grand Park evolved to include discussions of clean up at the site of a former battery recycling plant and negotiations with battery manufacturing company Exide Technologies. The negotiations, which reached a conclusion through a settlement October 2020, punted hopes of beginning work on Grand Park for an extended stretch of time.
The Nov. 19 event marked a major milestone as the story of Grand Park —which comprises over 1,000 acres — will continue unfolding over generations in Frisco.
“I believe that in the end, Grand Park will be the thing that Frisco is best known for, being over 1,000 acres, when you look at all the contiguous property and the trail networks set up, that it’s going to really be kind of the heartbeat of the city, and it’ll be built out in multiple phases, and it’ll be built out literally over generations and will serve Frisco residents for generations,” Cheney said.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
