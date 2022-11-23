Grand park 1 __ CITY PHOTO.jpg

The city of Frisco hosted an official opening for Big Bluestem Trail at Grand Park, a 2.2-mile trail that will serve as a launchpad for decades of development at Grand Park. 

The morning of Saturday, Nov. 19, a group gathered at the head of a grassy trail to be a part of Frisco history.

As the group traversed the “Big Bluestem Trail” for the first time, their footsteps marked a milestone in a 15-year journey as Frisco welcomed members of the public for the first time to a small piece of Grand Park.

The city of Frisco hosted an opening for Big Bluestem Trail at Grand Park on Nov. 19
The opening of Big Bluestem Trail at Frisco's Grand Park was a milestone roughly 15 years in the making.  

