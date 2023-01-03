“I think appropriately, in addition to celebrating the headlines of what’s actually happening, I think acknowledging George and his role in making that all happen is pretty important,” Pierson said. “I don’t think it can be overstated, what impact he had and has on this community.”
Looking ahead, Pierson said, the excitement of 2022 is continuing into 2023.
“And 23 is when you get to see things that are really special actually coming to fruition,” Pierson said.
That includes the remarkable month of May that is teed up for Sports City, USA, but it also includes progress on projects that will define the city’s future. Pierson mentions economic development around The Star, work in the area ofthe Fields development, as well as projects that have been approved for the next phase of development such asFirefly ParkandThe Mix — formerly Wade Park.
Upon starting in his role, Pierson said, he focused on listening and learning.
“And I’ve been doing that both internally and externally. So meeting with our employees and hearing what they have to say, and understanding what they do and what’s important to them as far as what they’re doing, and then also understanding what’s important from the members of the community perspective,” said Pierson, who is roughly 130 days into the job.
When asked to describe the trajectory Frisco is on — and where the city is at in that trajectory — Pierson said “the sky is the limit.”
“We’re more than scratching the surface, but we’re at the beginning of our journey,” he said. “There’s still lots to do for Frisco to reach its potential. And that’s both a compliment to what has been done to date, and also a realization that if the sky’s the limit, and there’s more to come, that we still have work to do, and we need to make sure that we’re focusing on what we do really well and not becoming complacent with what we’ve enjoyed in the past, to make sure that we are able to realize our bright future.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
