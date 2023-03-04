Frisco Library opening 3.jpg

The Frisco Public Library opened the doors to its new location at 8000 Dallas Parkway on Saturday, March 4. 

It didn’t take long for Amelia Yang to find seven books, stack them on the table in front of her and start reading.

The young Frisco reader was one of many visitors to explore the new Frisco Public Library for the very first time on Saturday - moments before, the city had officially commemorated the opening of the new 158,068-square-foot space. The morning of March 4, the city officially cut the ribbon on its brand new location at 8000 Dallas Parkway.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

