It didn’t take long for Amelia Yang to find seven books, stack them on the table in front of her and start reading.
The young Frisco reader was one of many visitors to explore the new Frisco Public Library for the very first time on Saturday - moments before, the city had officially commemorated the opening of the new 158,068-square-foot space. The morning of March 4, the city officially cut the ribbon on its brand new location at 8000 Dallas Parkway.
“I love it,” Yang said of the new space. “I like all the books.”
Her mother, Jami, sits with her at the same seating area. Upon entering the library, Jami Yang said they used the little tunnels located between bookshelves to explore the kids' area.
“So I thought that was a great little addition,” Jami Yang said. “We haven’t even made it in the Kids Club yet. We’ve just been so excited about this part.”
Allyson and Jacob Boan were also among the library’s visitors on March 4.
“I think it’s incredible,” Allyson Boan said of the new space. “I think it’s huge. I like how the kids' area is on the bottom floor.”
“The T-Rex is awesome,” Jacob Boan added. “I love the open space. And the robotics look really cool as well.”
It was the robotics area that drew much attention from their two children, Allyson said.
“We’d heard about the robotics area, so they wanted to see,” she said, “and we could just see it straight from the entrance and we knew to go all the way back.”
The new space is triple the size of Frisco’s previous library location and includes community event space, a creativity commons, enhanced children's areas, a towering model of a T-Rex, a mezzanine floor, a quiet reading area, terrace and more.
After checking out the new space, resident Marcia Verhagen texted her husband and told him he had to see the building.
“I love the openness, lights and you can have a crowd in here, but yet it’s not on you,” Verhagen said. “The acoustics, the way that they did the sound in here, where it absorbs. I noticed that right away.”
Rick Holt said he seems himself mainly using the study area and the quiet reading section, too. Upon first entering the building, he said, he noticed how bright the space was.
“I noticed just the excitement of everybody being in here, and it’s just…it’s a phenomenal building,” he said.
See photos of the open house event here:
PHOTOS: Frisco Public Library opens doors, welcomes visitors
