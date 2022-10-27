Michelle Wlazlo, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer of JCPenney, and Nyakio Grieco, Co-founder of thirteen lune cut ribbon for JCPenney Beauty, opening at Stonebriar Centre on October 21st
Frisco business leaders officially welcomed Wiley X with a ribbon cutting earlier in October. Brothers and co-owners Dan and Myles Freeman relocated their company to Frisco from Livermore, California, moving their global headquarters, manufacturing and distribution site to a new 60,000 square foot facility located in the Star Business Park.
On Oct. 21, Dallas-Fort Worth based retailer JCPenney launched JCPenney Beauty, the brand’s new inclusive in-store beauty shopping experience, with a grand opening event at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco.
The JCPenney Beauty Frisco location celebrated its grand opening with a public ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by Michelle Wlazlo, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer of JCPenney, and Nyakio Grieco, Founder of thirteen lune.
Brand founders and executives from Landing International, Bossy Cosmetics, Naturally Drenched, Sarah Happ, Shaz & Kiks, Switch2Pure and Urban Hydration were in attendance alongside Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney and Frisco City Council members Tammy Meinershagen and Laura Rummel. Customers that attended received a peel and reveal coupon with discounts, free services, and more.
The assortment features over 250 beauty brands and spans makeup, skincare, haircare, styling tools, fragrance, nailcare, and bath and body products at varying price points. The retailer is rolling out to more than 600 stores nationwide by spring 2023.
Southwest Sports Partners announces Frisco debut
Southwest Sports Partners, LLC, a consulting and events services firm, has announced its debut in the burgeoning sports capital of Frisco, Texas, home to multiple sports organizations and events. Led by former NCAA Division I conference commissioner Tom Burnett as its President/CEO, Southwest Sports Partners is a turnkey agency uniquely positioned to provide successful guidance and assistance for the operational needs of sports-related clients and communities.
Southwest Sports will manage a number of services for its partners such as sports events planning, operations and hospitality, executive-level consultation, employment advisement, and strategic planning and execution. Further, the company will offer specialized athletics research and data review, public relations and other media services, financial reviews and benchmarking, athletics compliance and governance, and student-athlete issues such as college eligibility and name, image and likeness.
“We are very proud to announce the start-up of Southwest Sports Partners, and so excited to bring extensive conference and national administrative experiences and perspectives into the athletics consulting and services space,” Burnett said. “We look forward to building partnerships at all levels as we expertly help our clients find their sports solutions through our relationship-based and values-driven efforts.”
Chamber awards nominations open
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has announced that nominations are open for recognizing businesses, organizations and citizens at its annual Awards Gala.
The gala, presented by Texas Health Frisco, is attended by over 600 of Frisco’s most influential business and community leaders. Nominations for awards are accepted and reviewed by a cross-section of Frisco business professionals that make up the review committee.
Nominations for businesses, organizations or individuals are due Nov. 11. Winners are selected on merit, not the number of nominations submitted. The Chamber has said self-nomination is strongly encouraged, so the committee can get a first-hand account of accomplishments. Self-nominations are limited to two categories.
Finalists will be announced in late November 2023. All business awards will be given out at the Annual Award Gala on January 27, 2023.
