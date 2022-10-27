Frisco business briefs.jpg

Michelle Wlazlo, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer of JCPenney, and Nyakio Grieco, Co-founder of thirteen lune cut ribbon for JCPenney Beauty, opening at Stonebriar Centre on October 21st

On Oct. 21, Dallas-Fort Worth based retailer JCPenney launched JCPenney Beauty, the brand’s new inclusive in-store beauty shopping experience, with a grand opening event at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco.

The JCPenney Beauty Frisco location celebrated its grand opening with a public ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by Michelle Wlazlo, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer of JCPenney, and Nyakio Grieco, Founder of thirteen lune.

Wiley X Frisco ribbon cutting

Frisco business leaders officially welcomed Wiley X with a ribbon cutting earlier in October. Brothers and co-owners Dan and Myles Freeman relocated their company to Frisco from Livermore, California, moving their global headquarters, manufacturing and distribution site to a new 60,000 square foot facility located in the Star Business Park. 
