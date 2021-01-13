Frisco ISD Board Secretary John Classe filed today seeking re-election to his Place 6 seat in the school district’s May 1 general election.
Classe, a 20-year Frisco resident, first joined the board of trustees in 2014 and was elected president by his colleagues in both 2017 and 2018.
“It is an honor to represent the residents of one of the most sought-after school districts in the state of Texas,” Classe said in his announcement. “It is no secret we have been and continue to be a destination district for families relocating from around the world. Our growth is attributable to the superior educational opportunities Frisco ISD provides its students and to the desirable learning community that has developed through stable leadership.”
Since joining the board, Classe said he is most proud of the effort put into expanding opportunity for FISD students.
“Maintaining a smaller high school environment, even through unprecedented growth, while simultaneously expanding student programming is a challenge both logistically and financially. It takes the commitment of a board with a common vision, the hard work of thousands of dedicated educators, and a community who support that vision.”
Since Classe joined the board, the district has opened 17 campuses to accommodate 19,000 new students, introduced highly requested programs like International Baccalaureate (IB) and the Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NNDCC), expanded courses in Advanced Placement (AP) and dual credit, added new Career and Technical Education (CTE) industry certifications, and focused additional resources and supports to Special Education.
Moving forward, Classe said his primary focus in 2021 is recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The exhaustive effort of our teachers and staff is to be celebrated," he said. "Through 2020, their hard work kept our doors open and provided a safe environment for learning to continue, both on campus and in our virtual academy. In the post-vaccine world, it is imperative that we assess the effect this year has had on our students academically and continue to identify mental and emotional support needs for our staff and students.”
In order to keep pace with growth and continue enhancing student achievement, Classe said he is also focused on the 87th Texas Legislature now underway.
“Legislators always face tough decisions, but in the era of COVID-19, the choices will be more difficult," he said. "Significant progress was made in the 86th to provide much-needed support to Texas public schools and to relieve overburdened taxpayers. Frisco ISD stands prepared to assist our legislative partners in order to continue the momentum generated in the previous session.”
Classe said he is proud that the district has been a good steward of its financial resources and will continue to prioritize this aspect of governance.
“While we as a board continue working with state leaders, the district will also continue focusing resources on students and the classroom," he said. "I am proud that Frisco ISD has consistently achieved a Superior ‘A’ rating in the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) and has earned the Transparency Star from the Texas Comptroller. Working together with lawmakers, we have allocated more resources to students and teachers while also reducing our tax rate three years in a row to the lowest it has been in over 20 years.”
John Classe is a Certified Financial Planner™ professional and has been serving clients with Bell Financial Group in Frisco since 2001. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics and a minor in computer science from Vanderbilt University.
A Dallas native, Classe is a graduate of Leadership Frisco Class XVI—a program of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce—and is a Leadership TASB Master Trustee, a distinction granted by the Texas Association of School Boards. He currently serves as the Frisco ISD representative to the Frisco Economic Development Corporation. Additionally, John has served as an ex-officio board member of the Frisco Education Foundation, a board member of the Frisco Community Development Corporation, a commissioner on the City of Frisco 2013 Charter Review Commission, a delegate director for the City of Frisco to the Arts of Collin County board, and a member and chair of the Frisco Parks and Recreation Board.
Classe and his wife, Melanie, have been married for 20 years. They have two daughters who attend Frisco ISD schools in the 10th and 7th grades.
Additional information for the Classe campaign is available at JCFISD.com and on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
