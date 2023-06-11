Here are five things to mark on your calendar in Frisco for the week of June 11:
MLB Pitch Hit Run 2023
MLB Pitch Hit & Run is the Official Youth Skills Competition of the MLB. This free program allows baseball and softball participants the opportunity to advance through three levels of competition culminating at the MLB World Series. Play Frisco has partnered with the Frisco Rough Riders for this event. Attendees should bring a glove and bat. The competition is open to all local players. Frisco residency is not required.
Participants must bring a birth certificate as proof of age.
The event is free and is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. June 14 at Riders Field (7300 RoughRiders Trail).
Music in the Square
The Frisco Square Property Owners Association will again host a free summer concert series, Music in the Square.
Concerts are scheduled for Fridays, June 9, 16 and 23 from 7-9 p.m. at Frisco Square (8843 Coleman Blvd.).
The June 16 show will feature Justin Mason, a military veteran, former police officer, business owner and country music entertainer.
Emerald City Band will perform at PGA Frisco from 8:30-11 p.m. June 16.
Attendees can bring a blanket to relax on, but lawn chairs will not be permitted.
Music in the Chamber
The next installation of Music in the Chamber will take place at 8 p.m. June 16 and will feature Guitarist Christopher McGuire and friends from the Allegro Guitar Society, who will showcase a variety of music from the Baroque era, Brazil, and arrangements of Beatles songs.
The concerts, which take place in the Frisco City Council Chambers at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd., are $10 for Frisco residents and $15 for nonresidents Ages 8 and up are welcome.
Soul Patrol of North Texas will host its 2023 Juneteenth Bike Rally on June 17 with a day of cycling, food, entertainment and small business shopping. The rally will feature four scenic routes throughout Frisco with police direction and hype stations along the way.
Non-cyclists can also enjoy the event with some classic R&B music and help cheer on the cyclists as they cross the finish line.
The first 200 cyclists to register will receive a free commemorative t-shirt. Sign-up is available at tinyurl.com/SPNTJ19fb.
Proceeds from the Juneteenth Bike Rally will provide academic and athletic scholarships to young rising leaders in the community.
The event price is $50, with options from 0 miles to 56 miles. Start time is 7:30 a.m.
