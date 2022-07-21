A jury trial has been set for a Denton County man who was arrested in August 2021 for the death of a 20-year-old Frisco resident.
The trial for 28-year-old Justin Broadnax of Providence Village, a town near Little Elm, has been set for Monday, Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. at the Collin County Courthouse. The date was set after a Collin County judge Broadnax's bond insufficient on Wednesday.
On Aug. 21, 2021, Frisco police were reportedly dispatched to a call in the 8400 block of Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco amid reports of a gunshot victim. Authorities say that upon arrival, they found the victim, 20-year-old Corey Demon Mack, in the apartment unit with a gunshot wound.
Mack was pronounced dead upon being transported to a nearby hospital.
Authorities have identified Broadnax and 19-year-old Hannah Bond as suspects, saying they were at the apartment "at different times." Police say witnesses reported hearing a verbal argument escalate to a physical altercation before Broadnax shot Mack.
Broadnax and Bond allegedly fled the scene after the shooting. After furnishing arrest warrants for the suspects, police arrested both suspects in Fort Bend County, Texas, near Houston.
Broadnax's attorney of record, Brandon Reese, could not be immediately reached for comment.
DISCLAIMER: All criminal suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
