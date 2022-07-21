court justice sentencing
File photo

A jury trial has been set for a Denton County man who was arrested in August 2021 for the death of a 20-year-old Frisco resident. 

The trial for 28-year-old Justin Broadnax of Providence Village, a town near Little Elm, has been set for Monday, Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. at the Collin County Courthouse. The date was set after a Collin County judge Broadnax's bond insufficient on Wednesday. 

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

