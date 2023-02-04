FRISCO – After a technical foul for having six players on the court proved costly for The Colony girls basketball team in a 36-33 loss to Frisco Lone Star on Jan. 10, senior Aaliyah Brown said the Lady Cougars “have to be better the next time.”
That next time came Friday night.
With first place in District 9-5A on the line, The Colony didn’t leave anything to chance this time around. Brown poured in a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds, as the Lady Cougars led from start to finish to earn a 59-47 victory over the Rangers.
“We had never been so hyped about a game,” she said. “We came in here knowing that we have what it takes to win, and we did just that.”
Brown admitted that she was a bit concerned before Friday’s practice. With an ice storm forcing the postponement of Tuesday’s game vs. Frisco, as well as canceling four days of school, she was worried how much the layoff would affect the Lady Cougars for their game against the Rangers.
“Before we came into practice today, it gave us a setback,” she said. “But we forgot about that, and we said no matter how tired we are, we’re still going to beat them.”
The Colony came out in a match-up zone defense and it gave Lone Star’s ball handlers all kinds of fits. The high-powered Rangers struggled to put up shots against the Lady Cougars, and it led to The Colony taking a 17-4 lead after a steal and layup by Brown with less than two minutes to go in the first quarter.
“That was our game plan in the first game against Lone Star,” said Chanice Smith, The Colony head coach. “Unfortunately in the first game, they hit a 3-pointer in the last few seconds of that game. But the match-up allowed us to be true to ourselves and allow us to pack the paint.”
For as rough as the game started for Lone Star, a steal and a layup by sophomore Kennedy Jones with 0.3 seconds remaining in the first quarter provided a huge spark, especially for its perimeter players.
Lone Star (13-13 overall, 10-2 District 9-5A) got as close as 18-12 after Jordyn DeVaughn made a 3-pointer 90 seconds into the second quarter and then 36-29 following a DeVaughn layup with 4:47 left in the third quarter. DeVaughn finished with 16 points.
“They’re a very aggressive team,” Brown said. “They’re going to keep going, no matter what. But we must have had the better energy.”
Brown had quite a bit of energy for The Colony (23-9, 11-1) on Friday.
Whether it involved backing down a defender or out-working an opposing player to grab hold of a rebound, the senior forward imposed her will all evening. With the Lady Cougars leading by 11 points with five minutes remaining in the game, Brown corralled an offensive rebound and made both free throws after being fouled to increase The Colony’s lead to 49-36.
“I’m a big girl,” she said. “In the past, I wasn’t able to post up and score. I had always passed the ball up, but this game, I had to do my part and score.”
Brown scored just four points in The Colony’s 36-33 loss to Lone Star on Jan. 10.
“That’s what we were missing in our first game against Lone Star, just that action from her,” Smith said. “She brought it today. She’s been averaging a double-double. It opens up a lot of other things for us when she does that.”
With the victory, The Colony moves into sole possession of first place in District 9-5A. The Lady Cougars can capture the district title with wins over Frisco on Saturday afternoon and Wakeland on Tuesday.
The Colony improved to 23-9 overall – a dramatic turnaround for the Lady Cougars, who won just nine games all of last season.
“I’ll be honest, me and this team had no idea that we would be in this moment,” Smith said. “But we’re living in the moment. We’re enjoying the moment. And we’re going to take it all the way.”
