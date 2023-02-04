Aaliyah Brown The Colony

The Colony senior forward Aaliyah Brown had a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds in a 59-47 victory over Frisco Lone Star on Friday night.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

FRISCO – After a technical foul for having six players on the court proved costly for The Colony girls basketball team in a 36-33 loss to Frisco Lone Star on Jan. 10, senior Aaliyah Brown said the Lady Cougars “have to be better the next time.”

That next time came Friday night.

