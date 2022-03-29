In 2020, Laura Rummel decided to run for Frisco City Council Place 5. Two years and two campaigns later, the spot is hers.
For Rummel, running for the same place again in 2022 after losing her first campaign wasn’t too big of a jump.
“There wasn’t that much of a gap, so, you know, a lot of the things that I still wanted to see from the city and that I thought I could help with are still very much in play,” Rummel said. “And I still think that my skill set of focusing on innovation, continuous improvement, fiscal responsibility, all of those things--my ability with contract making--I think all of those are still extremely relevant.”
For Rummel, her Saturday night win was very rewarding, she said, especially after coming up second in 2020.
Of course, she also notes that the race was close: Rummel won 51% of the votes compared to the 49% that went to opponent and former Frisco City Council member Tracie Reveal Shipman.
“I hope that I can live up to what everybody else is looking for in a councilwoman as well, for those who didn’t vote for me,” Rummel said.
Rummel is set to be sworn in on April 19. When she takes her place on the dais, Frisco will be mere months away from a monumental transition: the city’s first and only City Manager, George Purefoy, will be retiring in June. The remaining decisions around who will take Purefoy’s place will probably be one of the first things to be addressed after she’s sworn in, Rummel said.
She adds that discussions around the city’s homestead exemption will also probably take priority.
“I know they started some conversations at the work session, and if we’re going to hit that for this year’s budget, that needs to be moved forward fairly quickly if we’re going to make it by this year’s September budget,” she said.
The two campaign experiences were very different, Rummel said. In 2020, voter turnout wasn’t an issue: most people were coming out to vote for a U.S. President. With municipal positions also on the November 2020 ballot, getting people to cast ballots for City Council members was relatively easy.
This time around, however, with the special election taking place in January 2022 and then again in March for a runoff, getting the word out about the election was a struggle, Rummel said.
The January election yielded a voter turnout of about 4.15%. For the March runoff, Frisco reported a 3.94% voter turnout.
For the remaining Frisco residents who might not have known about the election, Rummel has a message for them, too:
“I would want them to know that I absolutely care about Frisco, that I want to see us move forward in the best way possible,” she said. “I want to be very careful with how we continue to build out our city, and I want to be very fiscally responsible with our tax dollars. I think that would be the No. 1 things that they can count on from me as a Councilwoman.”
