Law firm McDonald Sanders, which represents Talley Amusements and the Frisco Fair, has released a letter requesting an appeal of the revocation of the special event permit for the fair, according to a report by CBS DFW.

The appeal comes after the city of Frisco revoked the permit on May 1 due to public safety concerns following an incident that required the response of 26 police officers on April 29.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments