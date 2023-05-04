Law firm McDonald Sanders, which represents Talley Amusements and the Frisco Fair, has released a letter requesting an appeal of the revocation of the special event permit for the fair, according to a report by CBS DFW.
The appeal comes after the city of Frisco revoked the permit on May 1 due to public safety concerns following an incident that required the response of 26 police officers on April 29.
In the letter, McDonald Sanders cites ongoing problems in Frisco contributing to the closure of the fair, stating that "the same problems" happen at nearby Stonebriar Mall. The law firm also claims that the problems that occurred were not the fault of Talley and that the issues with disruptive behavior by juveniles in Frisco are not new.
The letter claims that had the security action plan been followed, the problems that happened on April 29 would have been solved. Talley has attempted to contact city staff to propose a "more robust security plan," according to the letter.
The letter also disputes reports made by the media stating that emergency exits weren't open, saying that the emergency exits were locked only after the fair was closed. The letter also notes that the attendance of the fair was within the occupancy levels set by the Frisco Fire Department.
"Talley made significant investments and incurred considerable expenses to bring the Fair to Frisco, including a payroll of over $80,000 per week," the letter says. "Talley followed every requirement of Frisco."
The Frisco Fresh Market is also appealing the revocation of the permit.
Talley is calling for the fair to be reopened before the weekend to prevent significant monetary and reputational damages. The fair was originally scheduled to take place between April 28 and May 14.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
