Leadership Frisco Class 26 is hosting ‘Fore Frisco,’ a fundraiser event April 24, 2023, between 5:30 - 9 p.m. at Topgolf in The Colony.
The event will raise funds to benefit two Frisco nonprofits that help enhance the lives of Frisco families with special needs children and adults.
The two beneficiaries of this fundraiser are Frisco Flyers and Lone Star Abilities Network. Frisco Flyers is a Special Olympics program dedicated to enhancing the lives of those with special needs through activity and interaction. Lone Star Abilities Network provides support to Frisco individuals with disabilities and their families through educational, social and recreational resources.
“Generous donors and Leadership Frisco Class 26’s Fore Frisco event will allow our nonprofit to expand needed services to those with diverse abilities in our community,” said Melanie Neystel, a member of the executive board of Lone Star Abilities Network. “The funds received will go toward supporting our mission by funding those with disabilities in the areas of vocational skills and job placement; safety and security; advocacy and community awareness; and recreational, educational, and social engagement opportunities.”
Leadership Frisco is a nine-month community leadership program sponsored by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce. Each class selects and completes a class project that benefits Frisco.
Fore Frisco is Leadership Frisco Class 26’s project. The project was inspired through visiting several local nonprofit organizations and learning about specific community needs.
“From the start, the goal for our class project was to benefit the city of Frisco in a meaningful way,” said Sharon White, co-lead of Leadership Frisco Class 26. “This event is our shared commitment to the Leadership Frisco program, our deserving beneficiaries, and each other.”
Fore Frisco registration and sponsorship opportunities are available. Sponsorship opportunities are available on a first come, first served basis. For more information, visit forefrisco.org. Follow event updates on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
