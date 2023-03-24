Fore frisco.png
Leadership Frisco Class 26 is hosting ‘Fore Frisco,’ a fundraiser event April 24, 2023, between 5:30 - 9 p.m. at Topgolf in The Colony.

The event will raise funds to benefit two Frisco nonprofits that help enhance the lives of Frisco families with special needs children and adults.

