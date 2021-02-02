As its class project this year, Leadership Frisco Class 24 has partnered with the City of Frisco’s Veterans Advisory Committee to help fundraise $50,000 and revitalize the Veterans Memorial at Frisco Commons Park.
Originally dedicated in 2004 to honor local veterans, the Frisco Veterans Memorial includes a Walk of Honor with dedicated veteran bricks, a Wall of Honor in remembrance of 11 young service members from Frisco who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their country in addition to various plaques recognizing and describing significant wars. Due to age and weathering from outside elements, much of the park is in need of repair.
As an expression of gratitude and to further honor local veterans, Leadership Frisco Class 24 aims to contribute to the project and to make the space a more impactful and interactive destination. Over the next three months, the class will fundraise in hopes of adding a variety of needed improvements and bring more awareness to the memorial.
“It is a great honor to have the opportunity to work with the Frisco Veterans Advisory Committee and other stakeholders on this special project,” said Amanda Lagan, veteran and Class 24 member. “We look forward to helping to revitalize and bring this memorial to life that will serve as a welcoming and connecting place for residents and visitors of Frisco, and we appreciate the community’s support to help honor our veterans.”
Plans are being made to celebrate improvements to the park during a community event scheduled for Memorial Day in May.
To follow the Honor Our Veterans project, follow the class's Facebook and LinkedIn pages.
