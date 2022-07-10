Laila Hackett is always looking for a track meet to have a chance to shine.
The Frisco Lebanon Trail High School standout recently took part in the AAU Region 18 track and field championships in Burleson High School.
She ran in the 100-meter dash and the 4x100-meter relay for Team Quest, a club track and field program from Allen that she joined in eighth grade.
“A track meet is always exciting, I get to be with the team and do what I love,” said Hackett, who owns five different school records at Lebanon Trail.
Hackett can do a myriad of events but is working on getting stronger and faster in the 100-meter dash. She has the top marks in the 100, 200, 4x100, 4x200 and long jump.
She was the Class 5A runner-up in the 100 last month in Austin, finishing nine-tenths of a second (11.55) behind Carrollton’s Aniyah Bigam, who won both the 100 (11.46) and later won 200.
Hackett took fourth in the 200 (23.92) in a race where the top five times were all below 24 seconds.
“This year went way better than I could’ve imagined and it could’ve went,” she said. “Last year, I knew I was fast but nowhere close to this year. It was just a blessing.”
Her 11.55 was a new personal best, set for the third time this season. The first came at the 94th Annual Texas Clyde Littlefield Relays in March, running 11.98 in the prelims to make the finals and then running 11.62 to take third in the finals.
Lebanon Trail coach Ashley House noted that Hackett had been looking to drop time but the one-day turnaround is sometimes tough for athletes that run multiple sprints. A goal this season was to go below 12 seconds and the prelims provided the first opportunity.
“It was easy once she had the muscle memory but I think what will take her to the next level is the strength portion and speed endurance,” House said. “Really it is about putting it all together.”
Hackett stated she had some nerves on day one at the Texas Relays but once she qualified for finals she was about to just have fun.
The time showed it and on her next trip back to Austin, at state, she ran even faster.
“Her ability to have a good work ethic is very unusual,” House said. “She will go above and beyond without complaining. I feel like a lot don’t understand the amount of work she puts in. She is on a club team and her dad is a coach on that team and she will go to our practices and then she will go to her club practice. It is what she loves and breathes and she commits her whole self to it.”
Her performances this year led to her going to the Nike Outdoor Nationals, held June 16-19 at the University of Oregon. Hackett is the first athlete from Lebanon Trail to qualify for the invitation-only event.
She also was invited to the New Balance Nationals, but chose to attend the Nike meet.
Hackett ran in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes and made the finals in both. She took sixth in the 100 (11.72) and fifth in the 200 (23.96), dropping time in both compared to the prelims numbers.
Hackett went to Eugene, Oregon without a coach, which was a new experience for her.
“It’s a really tough meet,” she said. “Everyone is running about the same time so you have to run as fast as you can every single time you step on the track. It was nice being able to be there because not everyone has the opportunity.”
The soon-to-be senior hopes to make more trips to Hayward Field, the usual site for the NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships. While she doesn’t have any offers yet, House noted that the letters to the school about Hackett have multiplied since her state showing.
She and Hackett have worked together on a list of schools she is interested in and are working on the recruiting aspect of the sport.
“There have been some schools I wasn’t really interested in but as I got to know the program more, I started leaning toward them more,” Hackett said. “I’m just going with the flow right now and I’m not even worried about it.”
