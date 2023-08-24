Kaleidoscop Park 1.png

A miniature model of the future Kaleidoscope Park offers a three-dimensional view of the six-acre facility that is slated for a spring 2024 open. 

Nestled in one building at the sprawling HALL Park development in Frisco sit two tables featuring a breadth of tiny trees, minuscule cars and cereal box-sized buildings.

The scale models give an overhead view of the future of HALL Park. From his vantage point in one scale model’s “sky,” Scott Stewart points out the future six-acre park — dubbed Kaleidoscope Park — that will soon fit in to the overall development. He points out the children’s play area and the lattice shade structure. He notes where an interactive fountain will be open to kids and adults, and he points out the small pink piece of fabric modeling a large Janet Echelman piece that will hang over future park visitors’ heads.

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

