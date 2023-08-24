Nestled in one building at the sprawling HALL Park development in Frisco sit two tables featuring a breadth of tiny trees, minuscule cars and cereal box-sized buildings.
The scale models give an overhead view of the future of HALL Park. From his vantage point in one scale model’s “sky,” Scott Stewart points out the future six-acre park — dubbed Kaleidoscope Park — that will soon fit in to the overall development. He points out the children’s play area and the lattice shade structure. He notes where an interactive fountain will be open to kids and adults, and he points out the small pink piece of fabric modeling a large Janet Echelman piece that will hang over future park visitors’ heads.
Outside the windows of the building, the actual park sits outside in its under-construction state, complete with barriers and dirt. The park is slated for a spring 2024 open.
“We’re starting to see the park sort of physically emerge from the site,” said Stewart, executive director of Kaleidoscope Park.
The park’s master plan is dotted with a mix of features including an arts plaza; the roughly 20,000-square-foot children’s play area; a food and music pavilion; a recreation plaza; a dog park; a 10,000-square-foot rain garden; a program lawn; a performance lawn and pavilion; and technology terraces featuring power, WiFi and connectivity features.
The park development is part of HALL Park’s $7 billion master plan redevelopment that kicked off in 2021. Other components of the redevelopment include a new Class AAA office tower, a full-service 224-key boutique hotel and suites, a 19-story luxury residential tower with 214 units, a 10,000-square-foot food hall.
As Stewart puts it, the Kaleidoscope Park’s impact will go beyond the confines of HALL Park itself.
“I really think this park will be a transformative element in creating this equitable, accessible and free sort of public space for arts and culture, for recreation, for fitness, for family enjoyment, whatever that might look like,” Stewart said. “It’s really going to be a space for all of those things, done at such a high level that… we’re talking about an experience that you might have to go to a New York or a Chicago or a Los Angeles for, but it’s going to be right here in Frisco.”
While construction continues, Stewart and the Kaleidoscope Park team are focused on both programming development and fundraising for the future park’s operations. Park programming is slated to include free events like concerts, films, musical and dance performances as well as health and recreational activities.
For now, construction continues, and the miniature models serve as a three-dimensional hint of what is to come to Frisco.
